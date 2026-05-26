Europe Needs Dedicated Women's Heart Centers to Address Cardiovascular Disease Inequality

A report published by the European Society of Cardiology recommends dedicated women's heart centers to address the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of cardiovascular disease in women in Europe. The centers will provide a hub for diagnosis, treatment, and care, and will be part of the existing cardiovascular care system. The centers will be responsible for caring for pregnant women with cardiovascular complications and women with cardiovascular conditions linked to menopause. The report emphasizes that closing these gaps in care is not just a matter of equity but also a matter of appropriateness of care, as women have unique heart disease triggers that are overlooked in standard assessments. The European Society of Cardiology's clinical consensus statement on women's heart centers outlines the best practices for establishing and implementing these centers, including providing leadership, advanced diagnostics, expert consultation, research coordination, and education. The implementation of women's heart centers will require the involvement of healthcare providers, policymakers, and researchers, as well as the allocation of resources and funding. By implementing these centers, Europe can take a significant step towards addressing the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of cardiovascular disease in women, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing mortality rates among women.

Experts recommend dedicated women's heart centers to address the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of cardiovascular disease in women in Europe . The centers will provide a hub for diagnosis, treatment, and care, and will be part of the existing cardiovascular care system.

The centers will be responsible for caring for pregnant women with cardiovascular complications and women with cardiovascular conditions linked to menopause. A report published by the European Society of Cardiology recommended that women with symptoms of cardiovascular disease that cannot be diagnosed using traditional imaging techniques be sent to these centers for further evaluation and treatment. The centers should be staffed by doctors who have received training in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease in women.

The report also highlighted the importance of research and education in these centers to improve understanding and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease in women. The authors warned that while the centers are not a replacement for further research, they will enable ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the impact of the centers on patient outcomes.

The development of women's heart centers will improve the quality of care and treatment for women with cardiovascular disease, reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment and ultimately improving outcomes for women with this devastating condition. Evidence from existing women's heart centers in North America and European countries supports the implementation of these centers, with studies showing improved diagnosis, reduced symptoms, and enhanced quality of life for patients with cardiovascular disease.

The report's authors emphasize that closing these gaps in care is not just a matter of equity but also a matter of appropriateness of care, as women have unique heart disease triggers that are overlooked in standard assessments. The European Society of Cardiology's clinical consensus statement on women's heart centers outlines the best practices for establishing and implementing these centers, including providing leadership, advanced diagnostics, expert consultation, research coordination, and education.

The implementation of women's heart centers will require the involvement of healthcare providers, policymakers, and researchers, as well as the allocation of resources and funding. By implementing these centers, Europe can take a significant step towards addressing the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of cardiovascular disease in women, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing mortality rates among women.

The report highlights the need for collaboration between healthcare providers and researchers to create a comprehensive plan for establishing and implementing women's heart centers across Europe. The experts highlight that the medical curriculum should include fundamental knowledge on women's cardiovascular health and advanced knowledge for clinicians working in women's heart centers. The centers will not only improve the quality of care but also contribute to the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the impact of the centers on patient outcomes.

The establishment of women's heart centers will require continuous auditing to ensure data can be used to show the impact of the centers and to make improvements where needed. The centers will provide a platform for education and research, enabling the development of new treatments and diagnostic tools. The combination of education, research, and continuous improvement will ultimately lead to better care and treatment for women with cardiovascular disease.

The report emphasizes that while the centers will not replace the need for further research, they will facilitate ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the impact of the centers on patient outcomes. In summary, the establishment of dedicated women's heart centers is crucial to addressing the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of cardiovascular disease in women in Europe. The centers will provide a hub for diagnosis, treatment, and care, and will be part of the existing cardiovascular care system





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Gender Healthcare Gap Cardiovascular Disease Healthcare Inequality Women's Heart Centers Europe

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