Europe's Airlines Grounding Flights Amid Soaring Fuel Costs and Mideast Tensions

Lufthansa and KLM cancel hundreds of flights due to escalating jet fuel prices, driven by Middle East conflicts. Concerns mount over potential widespread shortages and travel chaos as officials war-game for the coming weeks, with holidaymakers facing higher fares and longer airport queues.

In a significant disruption for European travelers, two of the continent's major airlines, Lufthansa and KLM, are canceling hundreds of flights. This wave of cancellations is directly attributed to soaring jet fuel costs , exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Lufthansa's regional subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, has announced it will suspend operations starting Saturday due to the prohibitive price of kerosene and existing labor disputes.

Similarly, Dutch carrier KLM has confirmed the cancellation of 160 flights over the next month, citing the escalating fuel expenses as the primary reason. The situation is further complicated by officials actively preparing for potential fuel shortages as early as the late May bank holiday, a consequence of the geopolitical tensions involving Iran. This looming crisis threatens to derail the travel plans of thousands of families just as the peak summer holiday season is set to commence. Passengers are already contending with significantly higher airfares, as the cost of jet fuel has effectively doubled since the conflict began, with airlines predictably passing these increased operational costs onto their customers. Adding to the travel woes, holidaymakers may also face extended queues of up to four hours at some European airports, a direct result of new border control measures implemented by Brussels. The head of the global energy watchdog has sounded a grave warning regarding jet fuel supplies, stating that Europe could face shortages within six weeks. Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), cautioned that flight cancellations may commence 'soon' if oil supply chains continue to be disrupted. Birol specifically alluded to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil is transported, not yet fully reopened. He stated, 'I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be cancelled as a result of lack of jet fuel.' He further estimated that Europe has 'maybe six weeks or so jet fuel left.' European governments have been engaged in strategic planning for these potential supply issues, following an alert from the continent's airport trade body last week that jet fuel shortages could materialize within weeks. Airports Council International (ACI) Europe has expressed 'increasing concerns' among its members regarding the availability of jet fuel, noting that smaller airports are particularly susceptible to these disruptions. In the United Kingdom, ministers have been actively simulating scenarios for potential shortages within approximately five to six weeks. Government assessments suggest that less than 10 percent of flights would need to be canceled in the event of a shortage, due to the adaptive strategies and diversified sourcing of fuel by British suppliers. Airlines have been instructed to provide passengers with at least two weeks' notice for any cancellations. Nevertheless, this could still impact a substantial number of travelers as the summer holiday high season approaches. The current wave of cancellations coincides with government preparations for shortages linked to the Iran conflict, potentially affecting travel plans around the late May bank holiday. Compounding passenger stress, recent incidents at Milan Linate airport saw travelers experiencing distress, including vomiting and fainting, due to lengthy delays caused by Brussels' new border regulations for non-EU visitors, known as the Entry/Exit System (EES). This automated digital system is designed to process tourists upon arrival and departure. However, there are significant apprehensions about similar scenes unfolding this summer, with concerns that some European airports may struggle to manage increased passenger volumes during the peak season, especially since the EES became fully operational last week. Thomas Reynaert, a Vice President at the global industry body IATA, expressed deep concern over the lack of progress in addressing issues with the EES. He warned, 'Unless there is action to ensure borders are adequately manned and the electronic gates and remote app are working properly, we could see passengers, including families with kids, queuing up to four hours in popular holiday destinations.' Regarding the possibility of flight cancellations due to jet fuel scarcity, Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, advised that travelers are entitled to a refund for canceled package holidays or flights. However, he cautioned that individuals who booked accommodations separately from flights might incur losses. Boland strongly recommends booking package deals for greater protection, as relying solely on travel insurance can expose travelers to unexpected exclusions. Airlines UK, an organization representing major carriers such as British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair, stated that they are in discussions with the government about essential measures to support aviation in the event of fuel disruptions, while assuring that 'currently' there is no disruption to jet fuel supplies. A government spokesperson affirmed their ongoing engagement with British airlines to support their operations amidst the Middle East conflict and to minimize passenger impact. It was also revealed that air ambulances would be prioritized in 'worst-case scenario' planning for jet fuel shortages. Sources familiar with the contingency planning indicate that if fuel supplies were to completely cease, emergency service aircraft, including air ambulances and police helicopters, would receive priority for fuel allocation





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