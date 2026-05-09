A naturally pink lake and a time-warp attraction are reopening after a takeover. The pink lake is caused by halobacteria and Dunaliella salina, and it's located on the Costa Blanca coastline.

IF you want to find natural phenomena like rich pink lagoons, you would think you’d have to go as far as Egypt or even Australia.

But actually, there’s one just two hours away from the UK – and it happens to be one of the most affordable coastlines of Europe’s only naturally pink lakes and it’s on the Costa Blanca coastline just outside of BARGAIN HOL It’s famous for its bright pink colour caused by halobacteria (a microorganism) and Dunaliella salina (a type of algae), which are both naturally pink in color and release a The high concentration of salt in the lake means that technically you’d be able to actually float in the water – but Otherwise, make sure to head there during late August and early September where you’ll see as many as 2,000 England’s time-warp attraction with Victorian pub to reopen after takeover It has crystal-clear waters, calm coves, and is a sought out snorkelling destination with plenty of marine life to see Palau d’Altamira is a fortress built during the 11th and 13th centuries – and rebuilt later on too.

It’s a rich fish stew cooked with fresh local catch and rice. In Alicante, which is the capital of the region, you can pick up beer for €3 (£2.61), coffee from €1.89 (£1.64) and a meal for as little as £13.

Ten deals that prove it’s CHEAPER to live in a 5* all-inclusive hotel than the UK Our holiday expert has found 10 stunning all-inclusives abroad that are cheaper to live in than the average month living in the UK HIGH TIDES England’s time-warp attraction with Victorian pub to reopen after takeove





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Naturally Pink Lake Costa Blanca Coastline Time-Warp Attraction Victorian Pub Reopening After Takeover England's Time-Warp Attraction All-Inclusive Hotel Cheaper To Live In High Tides

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