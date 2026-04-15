Europe's New Digital Border Controls Spark Travel Chaos and Lengthy Delays

New Entry/Exit System (EES) implementation across European airports is causing significant travel disruptions, with holidaymakers reporting hours-long queues, missed flights, and general chaos in popular destinations. UK citizens are particularly affected as non-EU nationals must now register biometric data, leading to substantial delays at passport control.

Holidaymakers across Europe are experiencing significant travel disruptions due to the recent full implementation of the new digital border control system, known as the Entry/Exit System ( EES ). This new biometric process, which has been gradually introduced since October, now requires non-EU nationals, including UK citizens, to register fingerprints and photographs upon entering the Schengen Area .

In addition to biometric data, travelers must also provide proof of accommodation, sufficient funds, medical insurance, and a return ticket. The EES was fully operational across all European airports by April 10, mandating registration for all third-country nationals. However, as many travel experts anticipated, this has led to considerable chaos and lengthy queues at popular destinations, with Paris, Lisbon, and Malta being among the most affected. According to the Financial Times, airports in 15 countries have reported extremely poor delays, with wait times extending up to three hours in numerous locations, as confirmed by the Airports Council International (ACI). Specific airports in Portugal have borne the brunt of these new regulations. Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, along with Francisco Sá Carneiro and Gago Coutinho airports, have seen exceptionally long queues. The situation at Lisbon became so problematic that airport authorities temporarily suspended EES registration over the weekend in an effort to alleviate the congestion. Travelers have taken to social media to voice their frustration. Rupert Joy, a former UK and EU diplomat, described the scene at Lisbon Airport as complete chaos, with numerous individuals missing flights despite arriving hours in advance, attributing the delays to interminably long queues at passport control. He noted a lack of clear management and understanding of the situation. Other travelers reported that the initial placement of automated EES machines before passport control exacerbated the queue lengths, creating a massive bottleneck. One user on Reddit described the lines at Lisbon Airport stretching through the entire terminal and even outside, leading security staff to revert to traditional passport stamping to speed up the process. Further reports of EES-related delays are emerging from other European countries. In Poland, Krakow Airport has experienced significant queues, with one traveler detailing waits of two hours upon arrival and 90 minutes for departure, strongly advising others to allocate extra travel time. The new system has even led some individuals to reconsider their future travel plans. Another traveler who recently visited Prague and Krakow described the EES as a nightmare for both entry and exit, despite the efforts of airport staff. Belgium has also been affected, with Brussels Airport reporting delays of up to two hours for passport checks. Airports Council International has highlighted Brussels as one of the hubs experiencing substantial disruption, resulting in missed flights due to prolonged border processing. One passenger at Brussels Airport shared their ordeal of a three-hour wait, having to breastfeed their eight-month-old baby in line. Similarly, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam has faced disruption, with passengers reporting delays of up to two hours. Social media posts from Amsterdam described long lines, with limited passport gates open and elderly travelers and parents with young children struggling to cope. The airport's official website confirmed the presence of long delays





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Entry Exit System EES Airport Delays Schengen Area Travel Chaos

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