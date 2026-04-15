European Airports Grapple with Severe Delays as New Digital Border System Rolls Out

Holidaymakers face hours-long queues and missed flights at major European airports due to the full implementation of the new Entry/Exit System (EES), a biometric border control process for non-EU nationals.

Travel ers across Europe are experiencing significant and frustrating delays at popular airport hubs following the complete implementation of new digital border control measures. The Entry/Exit System, or EES , a biometric border control process now active in 29 countries, has led to hours-long queues and widespread chaos for non-EU nationals, including UK citizens, entering the Schengen Area .

Since its gradual rollout began in October, the EES mandates the registration of biometric details such as fingerprints and photographs for all third-country nationals. Additionally, travelers must now provide proof of accommodation, sufficient funds, medical insurance, and a return ticket. The system's full implementation on April 10 has, as many experts predicted, created a detrimental ripple effect on travel. Airports in at least 15 countries have reported extremely poor delays, with queues extending for up to three hours in numerous popular destinations, according to the Airports Council International (ACI).

In Portugal, airports such as Lisbon Humberto Delgado, Francisco Sá Carneiro (Porto), and Gago Coutinho (Faro) have been particularly hard hit. The congestion and problematic queues were so severe over a recent weekend that airport authorities temporarily suspended EES registration to alleviate the backlog. Reports from Lisbon indicate instances where travelers, despite arriving hours in advance, missed their flights due to excessively long passport control queues. One former UK and EU diplomat, Rupert Joy, described the situation at Lisbon Airport as complete chaos, with no clear leadership or apparent plan to manage the situation. He noted on social media that people were missing flights due to the insanely long queues. Another traveler recounted a similar experience, attributing massive queues to the placement of EES machines before passport control. Online forums also detailed hours-long lines at Lisbon Airport, with some reporting that security had reverted to manual passport stamping to speed up the process.

Similar disruption is being felt in other European nations. In Poland, Krakow Airport has reported delays and queues of up to two hours for arrivals and departure processing. Travelers have taken to social media to express their dismay, calling the new EES system a nightmare and advising others to allocate significantly more time for travel. Some individuals are even reconsidering their travel plans due to the prolonged waiting times and the overall inefficiency of the system, citing experiences in Prague and Krakow. Belgium has also seen considerable disruption, with Brussels Airport experiencing delays of up to two hours for passport checks. Airports Council International has confirmed significant operational disruptions, leading to missed flights and extended border processing. One passenger shared their distress on Reddit about waiting for over three hours at Brussels Airport with an infant, highlighting the challenges faced by families.

In the Netherlands, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam has also encountered disruption, with passengers reporting delays of up to two hours on Monday. Social media posts from Amsterdam described long lines with a severe lack of open passport gates, affecting elderly travelers and those with young children. The airport's official website has acknowledged these prolonged delays.





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