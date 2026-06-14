European Anti-Semitism Surge Targets Jewish Tourists and Daily Life Amid Rising Hostility

A significant rise in anti-Semitic incidents across Europe, from violent attacks to discrimination in everyday spaces like hotels and saunas, is creating an environment of fear for Jewish tourists and communities. The problem is underscored by recent data and specific events, such as a Jewish lesbian couple being ejected from a Barcelona LGBTQ+ sauna after displaying a Star of David. Institutions and governments are condemning the trend, but the climate of exclusion persists.

Europe 's growing hostility towards Israel has led to a surge in anti-Semitic incidents across the continent, making it harder for Jewish tourists to travel freely without fear of exclusion.

The problems Jewish holidaymakers are encountering abroad come as the number of anti-Semitic attacks has increased sharply worldwide, with last year seeing the highest number killed in such incidents for 30 years. But aside from episodes of violence, such as the Hanukkah attack in Sydney and the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, Jews are also experiencing increasing levels of day-to-day discrimination.

From LGBTQ+ saunas in Spain and German hotels to Slovenian airports, places that purport to welcome all are increasingly shutting their doors to Jewish customers.

'Hate speech, notably antisemitism and Holocaust denial, has reached levels not seen since World War II,' said UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany in a recent report on anti-Semitism in schools. Additionally, almost half of Europeans believe anti-Semitism has increased in their country over the past five years, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, according to data from Eurobarometer.

On May 29, a Jewish lesbian couple were thrown out of a Spanish LGBTQ+ sauna after one of the other customers saw one of them wearing a Star of David pendant. The incident - which Israel has described as an 'anti-Semitic attack' - took place at Sauna Thermas in Barcelona, which on its website advertises itself as a 'gay sauna' that 'welcomes everybody'.

The North American women became involved in a row with other visitors, with one chanting 'free Palestine', before the argument spilt out on to the street. The sauna has since condemned the incident, and blamed the organisers of the private event held at its premises that night. A video of the argument shows one of the women being asked: 'Are you a Zionist person?

' 'Why did you ask me that question? ' the customer replies, before adding: 'Because I'm wearing a Jewish star? ' Another woman then joined the tense exchange, saying: 'The question is not Jewish, it's Zionist. ' The customer's partner - who recorded the exchange - is then chastised for filming from within the sauna and the couple are promptly escorted out of the premises.

'We don't condone genocide, we are sorry,' someone at the spa says. 'We don't either', the woman recording replies, as she complains of being physically being pushed out. In the video, the people in the sauna denied pushing the Jewish women.

'Free Palestine, please leave. Free Palestine, please leave,' a woman at the spa says, before another adds: 'You're not welcome, go.

' The couple, standing on the street, attempt to negotiate with a security guard, saying: 'We won't record anything, we just want to go in and have a good time with everyone. 'We're going to put our phones in our lockers, it's just weird as hell to do this. ' The event organisers then threatened to call the police. The Israeli government described the incident as 'another anti-Semitic attack in Spain' and called for 'determined' action from local authorities.

'Let us be clear: discriminating against Jews for using Jewish symbols - and demanding that they distance themselves from Zionism to be accepted - is blatant anti-Semitism. Jewish identity and Zionism are inseparable,' Israel posted on its official Spanish-language X account. The Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain expressed its 'deep indignation over the shameful incident'. Catalan police are investigating a possible hate crime, according to El Periódico, the Barcelona-based newspaper.

Sauna Thermas has since publicly condemned the incident, distancing itself from the event organisers, Bolleras al Vapor, who will no longer be allowed to hold events there.

'We deeply regret and unequivocally condemn the events that took place at our venue,' the company wrote on X. 'We wish to state with absolute clarity that we reject any form of antisemitism, racism, xenophobia, discrimination, or conduct that undermines the dignity of any individual. ' In a written statement, the sauna said the exchange took place 'during a private event held at our premises'.

'We want to make it unequivocally clear that our venue completely disassociates itself from the actions and comments of the organisers of that event, who denied entry to several individuals in a manner that was entirely unacceptable. ' The couple, speaking to Israel's Channel 12, said they had been queuing to enter the event when an organiser challenged them





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Anti-Semitism Europe Jewish Discrimination Barcelona Sauna Incident UNESCO Report Eurobarometer Hate Speech Zionism Debate Tourist Safety

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