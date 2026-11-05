European Aviation Disrupted by Hoax Bomb Threats at Heathrow, Birmingham and Beyond

Widespread hoax bomb threats forced diversions and fighter escorts across Europe on Tuesday. This report details the specific flights, airports, and government responses to the coordinated security disruptions.

Two major British airports, London Heathrow and Birmingham Airport, were targeted by fresh hoax bomb threats early Tuesday morning. The coordinated security disruptions affected twenty-five additional flights across European airlines, resulting in unplanned landings and fighter jet escorts throughout the region. Despite the immediate security alerts, officials at both hubs confirmed that the threats were not credible and flights resumed normal operations quickly.

Core Security Protocols Triggered Across Hubs

The Metropolitan Police aviation policing command monitored the situation closely and liaised with relevant authorities during the early hours of the day. London Heathrow issued a statement confirming that the specific threats received were not credible, allowing operations to proceed without long-term interruption. Birmingham Airport spokespersons emphasized that safety and security remain the highest priority for both customers and colleagues. In line with UK aviation security standards, emergency services and partners were immediately engaged to initiate standard operating procedures.

Also read ‘Malicious hoax’ bomb threats made to two planes travelling from UK to Europe

Geopolitical Accusations and Hybrid Warfare Claims

While no country has officially attributed blame for these threats, the timing coincides with heightened tensions between European officials and Russia. Denmark, Poland, and Romania, nations also affected by Tuesday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly of orchestrating such events. Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August, while Britain has linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack an RAF air base in Gloucestershire in September. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement in these incidents.

Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, noted that most affected countries support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Schouten suggested that these events represent a scenario of hybrid warfare, where an adversary attacks on multiple fronts including railways, supermarkets, blood banks, and the energy sector. He identified the aviation sector as another key target in this modern style of conflict, which involves cheap, easily deniable sabotage.

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Specific Flight Diversions and Escorted Landings

Italy's air force escorted a Finnair plane from Helsinki to its scheduled landing in Rome after a security alert. Another Finnair flight from Helsinki, operated by Jettime, landed as normal in Vienna after receiving a bomb threat. Bulgarian air force jets escorted three airliners to the ground, while Ryanair planes from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia landed as planned. A flight from Stansted to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second city.

Spanish authorities received three emailed bomb threats in under twenty minutes from around 9am local time. The threats involved two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan. The Guardia Civil reported that several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands while passengers were disembarked for inspections. Two Easyjet flights from Britain, one from Ireland, and one from Greece landed safely in Prague after receiving threats.

Operational Impact and Passenger Handling

Czech police assessed the credibility of the Prague threats as low, allowing services to continue. A LOT flight from Warsaw landed safely in Brussels after a security warning, while a LOT flight to Paris was stopped during taxiing in Warsaw. Passengers on the Warsaw flight were transferred to another aircraft as a precaution. In Denmark, a military bomb disposal unit searched two planes at Copenhagen airport without finding any devices.

A Wizz Air flight from Milan landed safely in Bucharest, while Italian media reported a Wizz Air flight to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna. Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely at Evreux airport near Paris. A UK Government spokesman stated that authorities must treat any potential threats seriously given the UK's robust aviation security system. The spokesman noted that well-tested processes are in place to deal with both genuine threats and malicious hoaxes.

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Rome's airport operator confirmed there had been no disruption to services despite the security alerts. The coordinated nature of these incidents highlights the vulnerability of civil aviation to non-kinetic attacks. Travelers at Brussels Airport were seen processing after the secure landing of the Warsaw flight. The events demonstrate the extensive measures required to maintain safety across the European airspace network.