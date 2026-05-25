European Nations Ban Israeli Minister After Video Shows Abuse of Gaza‑Bound Activists

A video of Israel’s far‑right security minister Itamar Ben‑Gvir taunting detained Global Sumud Flotilla activists has triggered bans from France, Italy, Poland and other states, while activists allege widespread abuse during the flotilla’s interception by Israeli forces.

Members of the Global Sumud Flotilla , a multinational activist convoy that set out to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, arrived at Sydney International Airport on 25 May 2026 after a harrowing detention by Israeli security forces.

The activists, many of whom had been bound, handcuffed and subjected to physical intimidation in international waters, were greeted by family members and friends who embraced them amid tears and expressions of relief. The convoy, composed of roughly fifty small vessels, had left the Turkish port of Marmaris on 14 May with a mix of humanitarian aid, journalists, activists and even an Italian parliamentarian on board.

Their declared purpose was to deliver life‑saving supplies to Palestinians in Gaza and to draw international attention to what they describe as an unlawful siege that starves the civilian population. The episode sparked a wave of diplomatic protests across Europe and North America. France announced on Saturday that it had formally barred Israel’s far‑right national security minister, Itamar Ben‑Gvir, from entering French territory, joining a growing list of European states that have taken punitive steps against the Israeli official.

French Foreign Minister Jean‑Noël Barrot explained that Ben‑Gvir’s public taunting of detainees – filmed while he waved an Israeli flag over bound activists and chanted the slogan “Am Yisrael Chai” – constituted an intolerable breach of the dignity of French and European citizens. Similar bans have been issued by Italy, the Netherlands and Poland, and several countries have summoned Israeli ambassadors to lodge formal protests.

The controversy centers on graphic footage released on social media that shows Ben‑Gvir and armed Israeli guards forcing detainees to lie on the deck, pressing their foreheads to the floor as the Israeli national anthem plays, and subjecting them to humiliating strip searches and other forms of physical and psychological abuse. Activists who have returned to their home nations allege a pattern of mistreatment that includes groping, genital pulling, and, in at least one case, sexual assault.

Italian prosecutors are investigating reports of public exposure, broken ribs and fractured vertebrae among the activists, while German consular officials have documented injuries among their citizens and are demanding a comprehensive explanation from Israeli authorities. The Israel Prison Service has rejected the allegations, describing them as “false” and asserting that all detainees were treated in accordance with legal standards.

Nevertheless, the incident has intensified calls within the European Parliament for sanctions against Ben‑Gvir and other Israeli officials deemed responsible for the abuse, with several MEPs urging the EU to adopt concrete penalties. The episode underscores a broader clash between Israel’s security policies and international humanitarian concerns, and it is likely to shape diplomatic relations and public opinion throughout the coming months





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Global Sumud Flotilla Itamar Ben‑Gvir Israel‑Gaza Conflict Human Rights Violations European Diplomatic Response

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