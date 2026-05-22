European Parliament Debate on Stop Killing Games, with Concern over Woke Ideology in Videogames

The European Parliament discussed the Stop Killing Games movement, with some expressing concern over the impact of wokeness and political correctness in videogames. A far-right politician, Milan Uhrik, criticized 'woke ideology' and 'aggressive monetization,' stating that 'wokeness' is destroying videogames.

For the quickest way to join, simply enter your email below and get access. We will send a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter.

Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter.

Have you ever wanted to see a grown-ass man complaining to the EU parliament about having to play as a Black man or queer person in a videogame? If your answer to that question is 'yes,' then allow me to invite you to enjoy this video of the European Parliament's recent debate on Stop Killing Games..





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Parliament Stop Killing Games Wokeness In Videogames Far-Right Politician Milan Uhrik Anti-Woke Movement In Europe Voting Against Political Correctness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matthias Jaissle Considering European Return, Possibly to Eintracht Frankfurt, Amid Increased InterestThe news headline reveals that Matthias Jaissle, a 38-year-old former RB Salzburg manager, is considering a comeback to one of Europe's top five leagues, with Eintracht Frankfurt among his potential destinations. Jaissle's interest arises from his connections with Eintracht sporting director Markus Krösche and a request from the Bundesliga club for a German-speaking coach specializing in high-intensity football.

Read more »

Villa Win Europa League, Mendez Celebrates on Pitch, League Cup Here Next, European MiracleSkipper John McGinn lifted the Europa League trophy for Aston Villa after they defeated Freiburg 3-0, marking the club's second notable victory in the competition's history. The team also beat a German side in red, with Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia scoring spectacular strikes.

Read more »

Bournemouth: Are Premier League side allowed to host European games at Vitality Stadium?BBC Sport's Ask Me Anything team looks into Uefa's regulations of stadia and what it means for Bournemouth in Europe next season

Read more »

Aston Villa to Listen to Morgan Rogers Offers after European Glory, Transfer Value RevealedAston Villa have just ended their 30-year trophy drought, and that could be one of Morgan Rogers' final acts in the shirt.

Read more »