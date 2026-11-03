European Supermarket Cyber Attacks Target Refrigeration Systems

State-sponsored hackers exploit basic security flaws to destroy millions in food across Europe, revealing critical vulnerabilities in operational technology.

On Sunday October 11, French supermarkets experienced an unprecedented cyber attack on refrigeration units across 700 stores. The incident resulted in melting ice-cream, the smell of rotting meat, and desperate workers discarding spoiled food. In the worst-affected shops, freezer temperatures reached 80C, causing plastic and cardboard packaging to ignite in small fires. Supermarket behemoth Cooperative U was among the worst hit, with about 5 per cent of its 2,000 stores affected. Other chains caught up in the attack included Carrefour, Intermarche, Monoprix and Netto.

Core Details Of The Cyber Attack

Food worth hundreds of millions of euros had to be discarded following the initial breach. Just three weeks later, on Monday, a second cyber attack targeted refrigeration systems in about 100 stores across Europe. The second wave included locations in Sweden, Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Chilled and frozen food worth tens of millions of euros was ruined as units were heated from minus 27C to more than 50C. EU agriculture and food commissioner Christophe Hansen described the second attack as a deliberate attempt to disrupt our food supply-chain.

Also read Supermarket freezers across Europe hit by suspected cyber attack weeks after French meltdown

Supply Chain Disruption And Shortages

The attacks across Europe led to shortages in supermarkets and empty shelves. Fortunately, the attacks did not affect refrigeration at the larger processing or storage facilities used by supermarkets. This means retail shelves can be fully restocked promptly. However, the glaring shortages have done nothing to assuage concerns over supply chain readiness. This tension exists while European governments urge their citizens to stockpile for emergencies. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting recently told the British public to hoard enough supplies for 72 hours. Other countries have been even more draconian including Sweden whose authorities tell residents to be self-sufficient for up to a week.

Basic Security Flaws Exploited

While supermarket shelves have returned to normal, it has since emerged that the recent attacks were made possible by basic security flaws in computer software. According to the head of the French cyber security agency ANSSI, Vincent Strubel, the hacks were not sophisticated like the last week's multi-billion-pound cryptocurrency heist believed to have been orchestrated by North Korea. Alarmingly, such flaws are thought to be widespread across Europe. Britain's operational technology encompasses everyday items used by large businesses, including fridges and fire alarms. These items are connected to the internet but are not prioritised for cyber-protection.

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AI And Nation State Threats

AI has made exposing such security failings infinitely easier and quicker. No group has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks and no ransom has been sought. This appears to rule out criminal gangs. The lack of attribution suggests these hacks could be an unprecedented act of state-sponsored shadow warfare. In its annual cyber security review, the National Cyber Security Centre warned that by 2028, China, Russia and other nation states will routinely use AI cyber to achieve their geopolitical goals. The UK faces an increase in the scale and speed of sophisticated cyber attacks.

Operational Technology Vulnerabilities

This year alone, the National Cyber Security Centre has recorded at least 1,831 cyber-attacks on British companies. Eighty of these were of national significance. Yesterday it emerged that the UK's meat-processing industry is in the midst of one such attack. Teams from the National Cyber Security Centre worked through the night to alert affected firms to the crisis. Like so much modern technology, supermarket refrigeration units are connected to the internet. This allows them to be controlled and monitored remotely by a single technician supervising multiple stores. Getting access may have been easy because many systems are secured under default credentials. These preset passwords are publicly available in instruction manuals that can be freely downloaded online.