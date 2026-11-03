European Supermarket Freezer Hack Targets UK Food Supply Chain

Cyber attackers manipulated refrigeration units across Europe, causing massive food spoilage. The UK's NCSC confirms vulnerable technology in British firms was exploited during this coordinated campaign.

British food companies have been affected by a significant cyber attack that disrupted refrigeration systems in supermarkets across Europe, according to warnings from the UK's top cybersecurity official. At least seven European nations have suffered from suspected cyber terrorism, where attackers manipulated cooling units to raise internal temperatures to as high as 55C. This digital intrusion ruined tonnes of meat and other perishable goods, highlighting a critical vulnerability in the continent's food supply chain.

Scope Of The Refrigerator Hacking Incident

Dr Richard Horne, head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, confirmed that vulnerable technology within the United Kingdom had been exploited during the hack. Security sources indicated that only a small number of companies in the UK were directly impacted by the incident. The attack involved multiple retail sectors, with the disruption extending through the entire food supply chain rather than being limited to individual supermarket aisles.

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Dr Horne told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that his team had been working through the night to alert organizations where exposed and vulnerable technology was identified. He stated that there are handfuls of organizations in the UK that were alerted to the risk, and officials are aware of a couple of specific impacts resulting from the breach. The NCSC is actively liaising with international partners and affected sectors to understand the full extent of the damage and to mitigate further risks.

Manufacturers And International Hit Lists

Dozens of shops in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Estonia were targeted in the latest wave of attacks. These incidents occurred just weeks after hackers increased temperatures in cooling units at hundreds of French grocery stores. The most recent hack involved a number of fridges manufactured by the Belgian firm Sabcobel, which confirmed that the units' evaporators were switched to defrost mode.

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This manipulation caused temperatures to spike from -27C to 50C in some cases, leading to massive spoilage. Employees at affected locations, such as ICA supermarkets, were forced to discard bags of spoiled food. The method used is similar to that employed in last month's attack on French supermarkets, which led to millions of euros worth of food being thrown away and caused several fires.

The French hacks primarily affected fridges supplied by Danfoss, a company that also works with British supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's. Around 40 Delhaize and Colruyt supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were hit, along with 15 Carrefour stores. Tony Goodger of the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers noted that a few of his 300 members had unexpectedly become collateral damage during the European hack.

National Cybersecurity Warnings And Future Risks

Dr Richard Horne warned in a speech on Tuesday that Britain is facing a moment of enormous consequence for cyber security. He argued that the UK has got away with doing tech on the cheap for decades, a practice that has left critical infrastructure exposed. The NCSC's annual report suggests that Britain faces being bombarded by AI-boosted attacks on critical national infrastructure in the next two years.

The report found that hackers demanding ransom payments are highly likely to use artificial intelligence to target the UK by 2028. Furthermore, hostile states such as Russia and China will routinely use this technology to pursue their strategic goals by then. Dr Horne emphasized that the surge in incidents is not because AI has invented new ways to attack, but because vulnerabilities tolerated for too long can now be discovered and exploited at an unprecedented scale.

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In his address, Dr Horne criticized the industry for keeping end-of-life systems running for just one more year and pushing back well-needed upgrades as a cost efficiency measure. He noted that technology providers have frequently failed to invest in security by design and default. The NCSC incident management team received 1,831 reports of cyber attacks this year, of which 337 required support and 80 were deemed nationally significant.

Government Response And Consumer Preparedness

Dr Horne described the current period as a sliding doors moment and a moment of choice for the nation. He warned that in the coming months, there is a real prospect of an unprecedented rise in the number of cyber incidents. This intervention comes just days after Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned that Britain must be ready for war in the next 1,000 days. The government is simultaneously launching a new resilience drive.

This drive urges Britons to stockpile enough food and water for three days as a precautionary measure. While the full impact on the UK remains unclear, the NCSC continues to work with affected organizations to understand more about the exploited vulnerabilities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the interconnected nature of modern digital and physical infrastructure.

As the investigation continues, officials are urging all stakeholders in the food supply chain to review their security protocols. The exploitation of refrigeration systems demonstrates how cyber attacks can have immediate and tangible physical consequences. The UK government remains in close contact with international partners to ensure that similar attacks do not escalate in frequency or severity in the near future.