Europol Adds Ninoslava Jovic to Wanted List For 2022 TEFAF Heist

Europol seeks Ninoslava Jovic for assistance in the 30million Euro TEFAF jewellery heist. Authorities warn the suspect is dangerous and likely to travel internationally from Serbia.

Europol has officially added Ninoslava Jovic to its international most wanted list, escalating the hunt for key figures behind the massive jewellery heist at the TEFAF art and antiques fair in Maastricht, Netherlands. The 41-year-old Serbian national is suspected of assisting the group responsible for the £30million raid that occurred on June 28, 2022.

Investigation Into TEFAF Raid Mechanism

The core of the criminal operation involved four individuals who targeted the British jeweller Symbolic and Chase during the prestigious fair. Perpetrators, dressed in flat caps and potentially linked to the notorious Pink Panther criminal group, used sledgehammers to smash display cases. They threatened visitors with what appeared to be handguns before fleeing with high-value items estimated at £30million in worth.

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Video evidence captured the robbers escaping the scene, and subsequent analysis linked their vehicle to a woman suspected of aiding their escape. This footage was critical in identifying Ninoslava Jovic, whom authorities describe as a glamorous blonde woman believed to be currently residing in Serbia. Europol emphasizes that she is likely to travel to other countries, posing a cross-border risk.

Stakeholder Positions And Suspect Profiles

Ninoslava Jovic is not the only target in this extensive investigation. Europol is simultaneously pursuing four men suspected of participating directly in the robbery. These individuals are identified as Aleksandar Stojiljkovic, Aleksandar Cenic, and Dusko Dimitrjevic, all aged 50, alongside Bratislav Stojanovic, aged 41. Authorities consider these men dangerous and believe they may be traveling under false names to evade capture.

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The Limburg Public Prosecution Office has stated that the suspects fled to Serbia via Germany. The European Union's law enforcement agency has urged the public to contact Netherlands police with any information regarding Ninoslava Jovic. This international cooperation highlights the complex nature of the investigation, which spans multiple jurisdictions and requires coordinated effort to locate the fugitives.

Recovery Efforts And Public Rewards

Four years after the robbery, the recovery of stolen assets has been minimal. Police report that only three diamonds from the £30million haul have been recovered to date. The search for the perpetrators and the remaining stolen items continues to be a high priority for law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

To aid in the apprehension of the suspects, the Limburg Public Prosecution Office is offering a reward of 20,000 Euros, equivalent to £17,000. This financial incentive is aimed at gathering intelligence that could lead to the arrest of Ninoslava Jovic and the other suspects. The reward underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case and the importance of public cooperation.

Legal Proceedings And Case Status

Investigations into the heist have encountered various developments, including the detention of two Belgian suspects shortly after the event. However, their lawyer insisted there was a misunderstanding and denied any involvement. Police found no evidence of jewellery or weapons in their car, and the case against them did not proceed as initially suspected.

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The TEFAF fair itself features hundreds of high-value works, including a 17th-century drawing by a Dutch Old Master sold for one million euros. The breach of security at such a prestigious event has had lasting implications for the industry. Europol and Netherlands police remain focused on closing the case, with Ninoslava Jovic now firmly on the radar of international law enforcement agencies as a person of interest in one of Europe's largest jewellery thefts.