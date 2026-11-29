Eurostar cancelled eight in ten Paris to London trains after 2pm on Sunday 29 November 2026 following an emergency incident between Lille and Brussels.

Eurostar passengers faced widespread cancellations and delays on Sunday 29 November 2026 after an incident on the railway line between Lille and Brussels disrupted services linking London with Paris, Lille and Brussels. The incident prompted an emergency services response on Saturday 28 November 2026, and hundreds of passengers were affected by the travel chaos that followed.

Eight out of ten trains scheduled to depart Paris for London after 2pm on Sunday 29 November 2026 were listed as cancelled on the Eurostar website. Crowds of stranded passengers gathered at the Gare du Nord station in the French capital, where travellers booked on cancelled afternoon trains were told they would be unable to take evening services, Reuters reported.

Also read Full list of London Underground closures this weekend with major lines affected

Eurostar Cancellations Spread Across the Rail Network

Eurostar cancelled ten of the 17 London-bound services scheduled to leave Paris on Sunday 29 November 2026, according to the specialist publication Railway Supply. Two more London-bound services faced delays of around two hours and three-and-a-half hours respectively.

Eurostar said trains between London and Lille/Brussels and between Paris and Brussels were experiencing delays because emergency services were dealing with an incident on the line between Lille and Brussels. Delays were also reported at London St Pancras International, while overcrowding at Brussels-Midi station caused further disruption to services.

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The disruption extended beyond France and Belgium to the Netherlands. Eurostar confirmed that one of its services would no longer stop at Amsterdam Centraal as a result of the incident.

Engineering Works and Technical Faults Compound Eurostar Delays

Eurostar was already running a reduced weekend timetable between London and Paris because of planned engineering works near Gare du Nord. The incident on the Lille to Brussels line therefore struck a network that was operating with fewer scheduled services than usual.

Passengers were also hit by overrunning maintenance work and technical problems at the Paris station, which compounded the travel chaos caused by the incident. Eurostar has not linked these separate problems to the emergency services response on Saturday 28 November 2026.

Eurostar Refunds, Ticket Options and Unresolved Questions

Eurostar apologised to passengers affected by the cancellations. Passengers whose trains were cancelled can exchange their unused tickets free of charge, subject to availability, or request a refund.

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Passengers have three months from the date of their scheduled journey to claim a refund or rearrange their travel. Eurostar's booking options therefore remain open to travellers well after the disruption on Sunday 29 November 2026.

The nature of the incident that prompted the emergency services response has not yet been established. It is also unclear when normal Eurostar services will resume between London, Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.