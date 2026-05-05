Eurovision 2026: Vienna Set to Host Spectacular 70th Anniversary

Eurovision 2026 is coming to Vienna, Austria, with two Semi-Finals on May 12th and 14th leading up to the Grand Final on May 16th. UK viewers can vote in the second Semi-Final and will see a preview of LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER’s performance. Rylan, Angela Scanlon, and Sara Cox will provide commentary.

The Eurovision Song Contest is gearing up for its spectacular 70th anniversary celebration in Vienna , Austria , in May 2026. The event will unfold with two live Semi-Finals on Tuesday, May 12th, and Thursday, May 14th, featuring a total of 35 competing countries.

Fifteen countries will compete in each Semi-Final, vying for a coveted spot in the Grand Final on Saturday, May 16th. UK viewers will have the opportunity to vote in the second Semi-Final on Thursday and will be treated to an exclusive preview performance of this year’s UK entry, LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER, performing their song Eins, Zwei, Drei, on the Vienna stage. Eurovision is renowned as a feel-good event, a vibrant and extravagant celebration of music, performance, and culture.

This year’s edition promises an extra special experience as it marks the contest’s 70th birthday. The event follows Austria’s victory in the previous year with JJ’s song ‘Wasted Love’. Providing expert commentary and insights throughout the Semi-Finals will be a stellar lineup of Eurovision enthusiasts: Rylan and Sara Cox, joined by Angela Scanlon.

Rylan and Angela Scanlon will provide live commentary on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, while Sara Cox will deliver live commentary on BBC Radio 2, both starting at 8pm on their respective broadcast days. The staging for LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER’s performance is being overseen by Fredrik ‘Benke’ Rydman, a highly acclaimed Creative Director and Choreographer known for his work with Eurovision winners and popular entries, including Nemo (Switzerland 2024), Käärijä (Finland 2023), and Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden 2015).

The Semi-Finals are packed with diverse and exciting performances, ranging from emotional ballads to energetic pop anthems. Notable entries include a collaboration between classical violinist Linda Lampenius and singer Pete Parkkonen from Finland, global superstar Delta Goodrem representing Australia, a performance by Culture Club frontman Boy George alongside SENHIT for San Marino, and a catchy earworm from DARA representing Bulgaria, who returns to the contest after a three-year hiatus.

UK audiences can vote in the second Semi-Final via the official Eurovision website, esc.vote, or the official Eurovision Song Contest App. Voting costs 15p per vote, and viewers can allocate up to 10 votes to their favorite countries. The Semi-Finals will also feature special opening and interval acts, including a film celebrating Eurovision’s 70th anniversary and a performance by a 70-member choir paying tribute to ‘L’amour Est Bleu’. Hosts Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski will also provide entertainment





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Eurovision Eurovision 2026 Vienna Austria Semi-Finals Grand Final LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER Rylan Angela Scanlon Sara Cox Music Song Contest

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