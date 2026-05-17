Eurovision Contestants Denied a Chance to Re-perform After Filming Error

Czechia's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna was marred by a visible cameraman in the mirrors, causing technical issues. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) denied their request to re-perform the song, sparking outrage from fans and critics.

Eurovision fans were left fuming after Czechia 's stage performance in Vienna, which was disrupted by a visible cameraman in the mirrors during the song 'Crossroads.

' The mishap caused distortion in the recording and was visible to viewers at home. Czechia has requested permission to perform the song again, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) denied their request. Fans criticized the EBU's decision and expressed their outrage on social media. On a lighter note, UK commentator Graham Norton's sarcastic comments were well-received by viewers





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eurovision Song Contest Czechia Filming Error Graham Norton Sarcastic Commentary Performance Disruptions Technological Malfunction Contestants Outfits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What number song UK is in Eurovision 2026 finalLook Mum No Computer will perform Eins, Zwei, Drei during the Grand Final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

Read more »

Eurovision Romania entry: Choke Me lyrics, who is Alexandra Căpitănescu, oddsEverything you need to know about Alexandra Căpitănescu and the words for Choke Me

Read more »

Eurovision 2026 Moldova entry: Viva Moldova lyrics, who is Satoshi, and oddsAfter withdrawing from last year, Moldova are hoping for their first win

Read more »

Eurovision fans fume 'they did him dirty' as finalist breaks silenceThe Czechia act was denied the chance to reperform the song

Read more »