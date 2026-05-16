This year's UK entry in the Eurovision Song Contest was widely panned by fans. Despite an early lead from Australia's Delta Goodrem, the performance of a UK contestant received critical acclaim, with many describing it as the worst song they've ever heard. The competition was marred by tensions surrounding Israeli participation.

Eurovision fans expressed their discontent with this year's UK entry, referring to it as the 'worst song they've ever heard'. A performer named Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, represented the UK with the song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' accompanied by fur-clad robots.

Meanwhile, an Australian singer, Delta Goodrem, gained early frontrunner status with her ballad 'Eclipse'. Despite tensions surrounding the Israeli contestant, the Eurovision Song Contest continued as planned in Austria, with a total of 25 competing countries





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