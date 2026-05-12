Eurovision Fans Frustrated by Graphic Alteration and Green Room Makeover

Fans of Eurovision were left frustrated by a significant alteration during the first 2026 semi-final, where the on-screen graphics were dominated by the nation's name instead of showcasing the performers' delighted response. The green room had also been transformed into a Viennese café.

Fans of Eurovision were left frustrated by a significant alteration during the first 2026 semi-final . Presenters Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski launched the cherished song competition live from the Wiener Stadthalle arena on Tuesday (May 12).

However, audiences swiftly noticed a modification to the on-screen graphics as results were unveiled. When a country secured qualification, the screen was dominated by the nation's name, instead of showing the delighted response of the performers. This alteration rapidly sparked outrage amongst fans, with one individual posting on X (formerly Twitter): 'The full screen country name is an abysmal choice for people who love to capture the artist's reactions.

' Another fan commented: 'These graphics are so ugly I can't even,' while a third remarked: 'I am going to vomit. What in the name of Pete are these graphics, it looks like CapCut + PowerPoint.

' In addition to the on-screen graphics, this year's green room had been transformed into a Viennese café. Audiences appeared to appreciate the revamped green room, with one individual posting: 'I'm obsessed with the coffee shop themed green room actually.

' Portugal, Georgia, Montenegro, Estonia, and San Marino had failed to progress to the final. Nevertheless, the Eurovision Song Contest's 70-year legacy was highlighted in the trip down memory lane, with a 70-strong choir opening the programme with a homage to L'amour Est Bleu





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Eurovision Song Contest Presenters Victoria Swarovski And Michael Ostr 2026 Semi-Final Wiener Stadthalle Arena Changes In On-Screen Graphics Green Room Makeover Vienna Albania Australia Austria Bulgaria Croatia Czechia Denmark Estonia France Georgia Georgia Luxembourg Montenegro Norway Portugal Romania San Marino Switzerland Ukraine UK X (Formerly Twitter)

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