Eurovision Song Contest Faces Controversial Run-up to Record 70th Anniversary

Eurovision fans have descended on Vienna for the most controversial contest in the event's 70-year history, with divisions over Israel's continued participation leading to strong reactions, including boos and jeers directed towards Israeli entry Noam Bettan.

Eurovision fans have descended on Vienna for the most controversial contest in the event's 70-year history. The slogan for tonight's pan-European musical extravaganza is 'United by Music' but that has been far from the case during the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna .

Indeed, this year's contest has been marred by divisions over Israel's continued participation. Five countries - Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland - have all decided to boycott the competition over Israel's inclusion.

Meanwhile when Israeli entry Noam Bettan, one of the bookies favourite to win the competition, performed his song at the first semi-final on Tuesday he faced boos as well jeers from the audience to 'Free Palestine' and 'stop the genocide' - in reference to the Gaza War. Austria's broadcaster ORF later confirmed in a statement several members of the audience were removed by security





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Eurovision Song Contest Concert Vienna Controversy Division Boycotts Protests Supporters Israel Palestine Noam Bettan Austria Austria ORF Audience Removal Palestine Flag Israeli Flag Noam Beltan Spain Ireland Netherlands Slovenia Iceland Finland Linda Lampenius Eurovision Song Contest 70Th Anniversary Bookies' Favourite Israel Entry Noam Bettan Australia Entry Delta Goodrem Artist Entry Undercover Protection Generation So

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