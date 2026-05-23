Eva Longoria and Friends Soothe Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony

Eva Longoria, Sofia Carson, and Gina Davis are among the celebrities who attended the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony. They wore glamorous and elegant gowns, including a stunning red carpet look by Eva and a black velvet gown by Sofia. Geena Davis shone in a burgundy bejewelled number.

Eva Longoria joined fellow actresses Sofia Carson and Gina Davis leading the star-studded arrivals at the 79th Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. The Desperate Housewives star, 51, dazzled in her latest stunning red carpet look as she slipped into a gorgeous gold sequinned gown.

Eva's stunning strapless look boasted a fitted bodice which accentuated her ample cleavage as well as long train and racy thigh-high split. Slipping her feet into strappy heels, she complimented the look with diamond jewellery and styled her long caramel tresses into loose waves. Elsewhere Descendants star Sofia, 33, channelled Hollywood icon Aubrey Hepburn in chic black velvet gown with matching opera gloves.

The sculpted bodice hugged her tiny waist while she slicked her dark locks into a bun and accessorised with diamond and emerald jewellery. Oscar winner Geena, 70, was equally stunning as she flaunted her age-defying figure in a burgundy bejewelled number. The Closing Ceremony will be hosted by Eye Haïdara, who also presented the Opening Ceremony on May 12.

The awards are the Palme d'or, the Grand Prix, the Jury Prize, the Best Director, the Best Screenplay, the Best Performance by an Actress, and the Best Performance by an Actor





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