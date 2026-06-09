Eva Longoria and Tony Parker's Amicable Reunion 15 Years After Divorce

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker shared a friendly on-set reunion, marking a peaceful chapter long after their messy 2010 divorce filled with cheating rumors. The former couple appeared happy and their families reportedly get along, showing how time has healed past wounds.

Actress Eva Longoria surprised fans by sharing a social media post featuring a reunion with her ex-husband, former NBA star Tony Parker , nearly fifteen years after their highly publicized divorce.

The two were married in 2007 and separated in 2010, a split that was marked by intense media scrutiny and widespread rumors of infidelity. Reports at the time alleged that Longoria discovered hundreds of text messages from another woman on Parker's phone, a woman said to be a mutual friend of the couple. While the actress's first marriage to actor Tyler Christopher had ended more privately, her separation from Parker unfolded in the public eye, causing significant emotional distress.

Longoria later described the experience as heartbreaking, humiliating, and emotionally draining, admitting to periods of deep self-doubt and even health issues due to stress. She reflected on the lessons learned, emphasizing that one's identity should not be tied to a marriage or a partner. Following the divorce, Longoria gradually rebuilt her life, eventually finding lasting happiness with media executive José Bastón, whom she married in 2016. The couple welcomed a son in 2018.

Meanwhile, Parker has two children with his ex-wife, French journalist Axelle Francine. The recent Instagram photo, posted by Longoria, shows the former couple smiling and looking amicable during a visit by Parker to the set of her culinary series 'Searching for France.

' According to a source, the exes maintain a friendly relationship and their families also get along well. Fans expressed surprise and optimism in the comments, noting how time can heal old wounds. The reunion highlights the possibility of amicable post-divorce relationships, even after a tumultuous public split.

Longoria's journey from heartbreak to personal growth and stable family life underscores the resilience she has cultivated over the years, while her parenting philosophy reflects the structured, value-driven environment she now fosters as a mother





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eva Longoria Tony Parker Divorce Reunion Celebrity NBA Infidelity Rumors Friendship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelsey Parker shares photos of her baby bump and trip to Rhodes after stillbirthKelsey Parker, who lost her husband Tom Parker to an inoperable brain tumour, is expecting a baby with her partner, Will Lindsay. She shared photos of her baby bump and highlights from their Rhodes holiday after the stillbirth of their son, Phoenix.

Read more »

Kelsey Parker reveals how late husband Tom 'connects' with family after deathKelsey has opened up about dealing with the death of The Wanted singer at the age of 33

Read more »

Pink's 'Lady Marmalade' Tribute at Tony Awards Revives Feud Memories with Christina AguileraPink opened the 2024 Tony Awards with a reimagined 'Lady Marmalade' featuring 170 Broadway performers, a performance widely seen as a nod to her historic feud with Christina Aguilera over vocal parts from the 2001 hit. The act sparked social media buzz and highlighted the singers' reconciled relationship.

Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Adopted Gen Z’s Favourite French-Girl FlatSarah Jessica Parker has packed away the Manolos for something more sensible, swapping the Carrie Bradshaw approach for Jane Birkin-esque block-heeled ballet flats.

Read more »