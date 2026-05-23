Eva Longoria Has Departed the US Due to Political and Demographic Changes, Calls the Country 'Dystopian'

Eva Longoria, known for her glamorous red carpet appearances, has left the US due to political and demographic changes, expressing fear over the transformation of her homeland.

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to glamorous red carpet appearances. And Eva Longoria looked nothing short of sensational at the Lights On Women's Worth gala amid the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

The Desperate Housewives star, 51, showcased her ample cleavage as she went braless beneath a daringly plunging gold sequinned gown. Eva's eye-popping dress featured a sweetheart neckline and was tailored to perfection, hugging every inch of her jaw-dropping figure. Adding extra height to her frame with heels, she forwent a necklace letting the gown speak for itself and opted instead for diamond chandelier earrings.

Eva accentuated her dainty features with a glam make-up palette and styled her long caramel tresses into loose waves. Eva Longoria, 51, looked nothing short of sensational at the Lights On Women's Worth gala amid the Cannes Film Festival on Friday The Desperate Housewives star, 51, showcased her ample cleavage as she went braless beneath a a daringly plunging gold sequinned gown.

Eva fled the 'dystopian' US two years ago and resides mostly in Spain and Mexico, but she still makes trips back to the States when necessary. She was born in Texas and spent most of her adult life in California. She retains dual citizenship in the US and Spain. She previously stated that she feels the American 'chapter in my life is done now,' and no longer wants to live in Los Angeles due to the 'changing' atmosphere.

Eva, who campaigned for Kamala Harris to win the presidential election, first revealed she was leaving the country of her birth because she feared Donald Trump would 'keep his promises,' making the US a 'scary place'.

'I get to escape and go somewhere,' she told Marie Claire magazine in late 2024. 'Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.

' Her departure came after Trump began to fill key posts in his second administration, many of which were criticised. 'The shocking part is not that he won,' Eva said after Trump scored a second term in 2024. 'It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office . Eva's eye-popping dress featured a sweetheart neckline and was tailored to perfection, hugging every inch of her jaw-dropping figure .

Eva accentuated her dainty features with a glam make-up palette and styled her long caramel tresses into loose waves.

"I would like to think our fight continues... If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place,' she added. Eva revealed that she and her family are content to split their time between Mexico and Spain. The actress was given the honorary title of 'Dame' in Spain in 2022, due to her ancestral ties to the Spanish city of Oviedo.

Eva – who married Bastón in 2016 – purchased a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom villa in Marbella in early 2023, after a years-long search for the perfect home. The couple, who share seven-year-old son Santiago, soon began renovations, adding a home cinema, sauna and gym. The pair also slashed the listing price of their eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion from $22.8 to $18.9 million in February 2024 because they were 'ready to get out.

' At the time, she said that while she often ends up in South America or other European destinations for work, she does not frequently return to Los Angeles. 'I had my whole adult life here,' she said of her former home in 2024. 'But even before , it was changing. The vibe was different.

And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.

'Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes - not that I want to s*** on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now. ' Eva admitted she is 'privileged' to have the means to live abroad





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