Eva Longoria Makes Rare Appearance at Global Gift Gala During Cannes Film Festival

Actress Eva Longoria made a rare appearance with her husband José Bastón at the Global Gift Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a black and white sequin dress and held hands with her husband, who looked smart in a black jacket and tie. Eva has been living in Spain and Mexico for two years and has stated that she feels the American 'chapter in my life is done now.' She has been given the honorary title of 'Dame' in Spain and has purchased a villa in Marbella.

Eva Longoria made a rare appearance with her husband José Bastón as they held hands while leaving the Global Gift Gala during Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night.

Wearing a black and white sequin dress, the actress, 51, showed off her curves in the halterneck gown. She accessorised with glittering drop earrings and a matching necklace and bracelet and towering platform heels. Eva held hands with Mexican media mogul and entrepreneur José, 58, who looked smart in a black jacket and tie.

The Global Gift Gala is an annual event that raises funds for the Global Gift Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit that works with children, women and families in need. Eva is an honorary member of the organisation. Cannes Film Festival runs until this Saturday and Eva is always a regular at the star-studded event. Eva Longoria made a rare appearance with husband José Bastón as they held hands while leaving the Global Gift Gala during Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night.

Wearing a black and white sequin dress, the actress, 51, showed off her curves in the halterneck gown. Eva fled the US two years ago and resides mostly in Spain and Mexico, but she still makes trips back to the States when necessary. She was born in Texas and spent most of her adult life in California. She retains dual citizenship in the US and Spain.

She previously stated that she feels the American 'chapter in my life is done now,' and no longer wants to live in Los Angeles due to the 'changing' atmosphere. Eva, who campaigned for Kamala Harris to win the presidential election, first revealed she was leaving the country of her birth because she feared Donald Trump would 'keep his promises,' making the US a 'scary place.

' 'I get to escape and go somewhere,' she told Marie Claire magazine in late 2024. 'Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.

' Her departure came after Trump began to fill key posts in his second administration, many of which were criticised. 'The shocking part is not that he won,' Eva said after Trump scored a second term in 2024. 'It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office,' she added. Eva revealed that she and her family are content to split their time between Mexico and Spain.

The actress was given the honorary title of 'Dame' in Spain in 2022, due to her ancestral ties to the Spanish city of Oviedo. Eva – who married Bastón in 2016 – purchased a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom villa in Marbella in early 2023, after a years-long search for the perfect home. The couple, who share seven-year-old son Santiago, soon began renovations, adding a home cinema, sauna and gym.

The pair also slashed the listing price of their eight-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion from $22.8 to $18.9 million in February 2024 because they were 'ready to get out.

' At the time, she said that while she often ends up in South America or other European destinations for work, she does not frequently return to Los Angeles. 'I had my whole adult life here,' she said of her former home in 2024. 'But even before , it was changing. The vibe was different.

And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.

'Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes - not that I want to s*** on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now. ' Eva admitted she is 'privileged' to have the means to live abroad





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Eva Longoria José Bastón Global Gift Gala Cannes Film Festival Spain Mexico US California Los Angeles Donald Trump Kamala Harris Marie Claire Magazine Marbella Beverly Hills South America European Destinations COVID Homelessness Taxes Privileged Means To Live Abroad

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