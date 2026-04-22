Eva Longoria on Life After Leaving the US: Family, Food, and a Slower Pace

Actress Eva Longoria discusses the changes and challenges her family has faced since moving from the United States to Mexico and Spain, including missing family, craving Mexican food, and adapting to a more relaxed lifestyle.

Eva Longoria has shared insights into the adjustments her family has made since relocating from the United States to Mexico and Spain in 2024. The actress, who recently attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's gala, revealed that one of the most significant challenges has been the distance from her family, particularly her 'Texas family.

' She also expressed a longing for authentic Mexican cuisine, noting its absence in Europe. Longoria previously stated that her 'chapter' in America felt complete, citing changes in Los Angeles as a contributing factor to her decision to leave. Beyond the emotional aspects of distance and food, Longoria has embraced the slower pace of life in Spain and Europe. She contrasted this with the fast-paced American work culture, specifically mentioning the practice of 'working lunches' which she found stressful.

She appreciates the Spanish emphasis on enjoying meals without rushing and the pedestrian-friendly infrastructure that allows her to walk everywhere. While initially homeschooling her seven-year-old son, Santiago, Longoria has shared that he is now thriving in school in Los Angeles, enjoying the social interaction with classmates and friends.

However, she indicated that a return to Spain is likely once her current film project, 'The Fifth Wheel,' is completed, as Santiago misses his cousins and family there. Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, initially made the move while she worked on her CNN miniseries, 'Searching for Spain,' a sequel to 'Searching for Mexico.

' Her decision to leave the US was also influenced by political concerns, specifically fears surrounding Donald Trump's potential policies. She expressed anxiety and sadness for those who would remain in a US she described as potentially 'dystopian.

' Despite her current work commitments bringing her back to Los Angeles, Longoria emphasizes the importance of being surrounded by family, a key reason for their continued division of time between Mexico and Spain. She holds Spanish citizenship, and her husband is a native of Mexico, further solidifying their connection to these countries. The family seems to be navigating a new normal, balancing work, education, and a desire for a more relaxed and family-centered lifestyle





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