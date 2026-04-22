Eva Longoria on Life After Leaving the US: Family, Food, and a Slower Pace

Actress Eva Longoria discusses the changes her family has experienced after moving from the United States to Mexico and Spain, including missing family and food, embracing a slower lifestyle, and concerns about the US political climate.

Eva Longoria has shared insights into the adjustments her family has made since relocating from the United States to Mexico and Spain in 2024. The actress, who recently attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's gala, revealed that one of the most significant challenges has been the distance from her family, particularly her 'Texas family.

' She also expressed a longing for authentic Mexican cuisine, noting its absence in Europe. Longoria previously stated that her 'American chapter' felt complete and expressed dissatisfaction with the changes occurring in Los Angeles. Beyond missing family and familiar food, Longoria has embraced the slower pace of life in Spain and Europe. She contrasted this with the fast-paced American work culture, highlighting the European tradition of enjoying lengthy, unhurried meals.

She also noted the disappearance of the 'working lunch,' a common practice in the US where meals are consumed quickly while continuing to work. Longoria praised Spain's pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, allowing her to walk easily around her neighborhood. While currently back in Los Angeles for filming her second directorial project, 'The Fifth Wheel,' her family is gradually returning to a more settled routine.

Her son, Santiago, is now attending school in LA and thriving socially, though he misses his cousins and family in Spain. Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, initially made the move partly due to concerns about the political climate in the US, specifically fears surrounding a potential second term for Donald Trump. She expressed anxiety about the direction the country was heading and a sense of relief at being able to leave.

Longoria, who holds Spanish citizenship and whose husband is Mexican, had been working on CNN miniseries 'Searching for Spain,' a sequel to 'Searching for Mexico.

' While enjoying her time in Europe and Mexico, she acknowledges the possibility of returning to Spain once her filming commitments in Los Angeles are fulfilled, as Santiago feels happiest when surrounded by his extended family. The family continues to evaluate their situation 'day by day, year by year,' prioritizing Santiago's well-being and connection to their roots





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Eva Longoria on Life After Leaving the US: Family, Food, and a Slower PaceActress Eva Longoria discusses the changes and challenges her family has faced since moving from the United States to Mexico and Spain, including missing family, craving Mexican food, and adapting to a more relaxed lifestyle.

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