Eva Longoria Wows at Cannes Film Festival's Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria, the Cannes regular, stunned in another elegant dress at the Global Gift Gala. She posed on the red carpet at La Mome Plage and showed off her curves in a black and white sequin gown. The event raises funds for the Global Gift Foundation, a charitable organisation focused on children, women, and families in need.

Eva Longoria was the belle of the ball at the Cannes Film Festival 's annual Global Gift Gala on Wednesday night. The Cannes regular, 51, wowed in another stunning look as she posed on the red carpet at La Mome Plage.

Wearing a black and white sequin dress, Eva showed off her curves in the halterneck gown. She accessorised with glittering drop earrings and a matching necklace and bracelet and towering platform heels. The Global Gift Gala is an annual event that raises funds for the Global Gift Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit that works with children, women, and families in need. Eva is an honorary member of the organisation.

Cannes Film Festival runs until this Saturday and Eva is always a regular at the star-studded event





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