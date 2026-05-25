Actress Eva Mendes shocks her fans by revealing that she has two-year bags and confesses on social media that she is very clueless when it comes to traveling light, Zen taking to her 10 2 Million Fanbase post, where she last month talked about her date nights with co star and collecting husband Ryan Gosling.

Eva Mendes revealed her quirky travel habit in a recent Instagram video, but eagle-eyed fans were more focused on an intimate item she accidentally left out.

The 52-year-old retired actress, who donned a fabulous yellow Stella McCartney coat with white high-heeled boots in the clip, told her combined 10.2 million Instagram/TikTok followers that she doesn't travel light. The star said that she 'always' carries at least two bags with her at all times. Todays a special day, so I have three bags and a suitcase today, Mendes explained in the clip. I don't understand the one-bag theory.

Yes two bags. At all times. and the bra wrapped around the purse handle is a special touch.. lol, one fan joked. Eva Mendes, 52, revealed her quirky travel habit in a recent Instagram video, but eagle-eyed fans were more focused on an intimate item she accidentally left out. Is there a bra hanging from a bag?

I'm not the only one! Thax Eva, another added. And a bra hanging from the first bag, someone else chimed in. Mendes' social media post came a month after she described her regular date-night routine with partner Ryan Gosling, whom she's rumored to have secretly wed in 2022 after the births of their two children.

All the unmentionables, the Miami-born Latina teased to People on April 18. I don't know what else to say! Mendes continued: We like movies and we like going to the movies so we try to keep that alive. People are usually cool.

If you want attention, you go to certain places, and if you don't, you know where to go. We do the latter. The elusive couple do not employ babysitters or nannies to help care for their daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10. Mendes has Gosling tattooed on her wrist and refers to him as husband but she prefers to keep their marital status mysterious.

The video saw Mendes rummaging through two of her bags, one of which appeared to have a cream bra twisted around the handle. Today's a special day, so I have three bags and a suitcase today, Mendes explained in a video posted earlier this month. I don't understand the one-bag theory I don't understand the theory of carrying only one bag, while she elaborated. Yes two bags.

At all times. and the bra wrapped around the purse handle is a special touch.. lol, one fan joked. Mendes' social media post came a month after she described her regular date-night routine with partner Ryan Gosling, whom she's rumored to have secretly wed in 2022 after the births of their two children. The couple has been much talked about due to the secrecy over their marriage.

Sandra Bullock Ryan Gosling, whom she 'romanced' before Amanda Seyfried, her co-star in Crazy Beautiful Girl, and then John Cusack. Gosling's upcoming films include Disney space opera Star Wars: Starfighter and Amazon romantic drama Love of Your Life. Eva Mendes shares a photo of her calling her oldest daughter Esmeralda from the MIT page 2024. Having a big family means balancing love and sanity Meryn Barcelona, Memory.

Eva Mendes recently revealed her quirky travel habit in a recent Instagram video on May 2024 but eagle eyed fans were focusing cling to where Mendes discovered an intricate piece of lingerie item left in one of her luggages





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