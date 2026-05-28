Evacuations expand in Scottish village as old coal mines destabilize homes

Sixty homes evacuated in Coalsnaughton after ground movement from disused coal mines causes houses to crack and tilt, with nearby residents fearing their properties will be next.

Dozens of families in Coalsnaughton , Clackmannanshire , have been forced to evacuate their homes due to fears that nearby disused coal mines are collapsing, causing significant ground movement .

Approximately 60 homes across Benbuck View and Dunmoss View have been affected, with residents reporting huge cracks in walls, ceilings, windows, and doors, and some houses appearing to 'tip' over. The situation has raised concerns that the problem could spread to adjacent streets like Nechtan Drive, prompting some residents to already pack their bags.

Local authorities and the Mining Remediation Authority are on site conducting investigations, while officials emphasize that resident safety remains the top priority amid this disruptive and worrying event for the community. The crisis stems from the legacy of shallow coal mining in the area, with historical records indicating that Benbuck View was built within the 'likely zone of influence' from coal seams worked as recently as 1875 at depths of up to 50 meters.

Separate documents also revealed an old mineshaft outside a home in Dunmoss View. These aging underground works are now believed to be subsiding, destabilizing the surface above. Residents like Marc Payoyo described hearing creaking noises before discovering their doors jammed and large cracks in their backyards. Another resident, Aaron Anderson, expressed terror that his home on Nechtan Drive might be next, highlighting the trauma of potential evacuation, especially for families with young children.

Council chief executive Nikki Bridle confirmed that officers are providing guidance to displaced residents, who are facing uncertain futures with limited immediate housing options. Specialist teams from the Mining Remediation Authority, led by Carl Banton, are working to establish the exact cause of the ground movement. The event has sparked a broader discussion about responsibility for safeguarding communities built on former industrial land, questioning whether current owners, historical operators, or regulatory bodies should bear accountability for such hidden dangers.

As drilling and survey work continues, the community remains on edge, awaiting answers and long-term solutions to prevent further displacement





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Coal Mine Collapse Evacuation Subsidence Coalsnaughton Clackmannanshire Mining Legacy Ground Movement Housing Crisis

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