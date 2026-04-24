Evan Rachel Wood Details Alleged Abuse by Marilyn Manson, Recounts Feeling of Powerlessness

Actress Evan Rachel Wood shares her experiences of alleged abuse by former fiancé Marilyn Manson, describing a period of self-blame and the difficulties of speaking out. Manson dropped a lawsuit against Wood and will cover her legal fees.

Evan Rachel Wood has publicly detailed the profound impact of alleged abuse suffered during her relationship with Marilyn Manson , revealing a long period of self-blame and a feeling of powerlessness.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old actress described carrying significant guilt and confusion, leading her to believe she somehow deserved the treatment she received. Their relationship spanned from 2006 to 2010, when Wood was just 18 and Manson was 37. She initially came forward with accusations of sexual assault and emotional abuse in 2021, but was unable to pursue criminal charges.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, vehemently denied the allegations and even filed a lawsuit against Wood, accusing her of a deliberate campaign to damage his reputation and career. However, in 2024, Manson dropped the lawsuit and agreed to cover Wood’s $327,000 legal fees following a court order. Wood explained that Manson initially made her feel valued and understood before allegedly exploiting her vulnerabilities and loneliness.

She characterized Manson’s inner circle as operating like a cult, making it exceptionally difficult to leave the relationship and incredibly frightening to speak out about her experiences. She drew parallels to the challenges faced by survivors in the Epstein case, noting that even with evidence, it can be insufficient to achieve justice. Wood emphasized the common experience among survivors, stating that her story resonates with many others who have faced similar struggles.

The legal battle between Wood and Manson was marked by a failed attempt at a settlement, where Manson allegedly offered to pay a portion of her legal fees in exchange for a joint statement and confidentiality. Wood declined this offer. Her legal team asserted that Manson’s initial lawsuit was a calculated move to discredit his accusers and revive his career, a tactic that ultimately failed.

The fallout from Wood’s allegations in her 2022 HBO documentary, Phoenix Rising: Don't Fall, led to further accusations against Manson from over a dozen women, including actress Esme Bianco and former assistant Ashley Walters. In a separate legal development, an LA judge reopened a sexual assault case against Manson in January, utilizing a new law that allows for the prosecution of older sexual assault cases.

This case, initially dismissed due to the statute of limitations, was revived after the judge determined the new law applied. Walters alleges sexual assault during her employment with Manson Records from 2010-2011, and claims Manson made disturbing admissions about past abuse. While Manson’s legal team maintains his innocence and predicts the lawsuit will fail, Wood’s experience underscores the complexities and challenges faced by survivors of abuse, and the long road to accountability





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