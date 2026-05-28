Evan Spiegel Admits He Thought He Had 'No Chance' with Miranda Kerr at First

Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel reveals his initial doubts about pursuing supermodel Miranda Kerr, detailing their early courtship, the challenges of public life, and the secrets to their successful marriage. The couple recently celebrated nine years of marriage.

Miranda Kerr 's husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel , has opened up about the beginning of their relationship, admitting he initially believed he had 'no chance' with the Australian supermodel.

In a recent interview on the Tiger Sisters podcast, Spiegel, 35, confessed that despite feeling an immediate spark when they met, his reluctance to pursue Kerr stemmed from a fear of heartbreak, thinking she wouldn't be interested in him. He recounted sending her an introductory message and waiting a full month for her reply, a period of uncertainty that ended when she finally messaged him back, giving him hope.

Their first date was a yoga class, a story Kerr and Spiegel often revisit as the humble start to their now nine-year marriage. Spiegel credited Kerr with helping him navigate the intense scrutiny of public life, a transition she understood deeply from her own decades in the spotlight. He described watching her handle pressure with 'grace and poise' in wild public situations as 'incredible,' noting that her lifelong experience in the public eye was instrumental in his own adjustment.

The couple married on May 27, 2017, after two years of dating in a small ceremony with 45 guests. This week, Kerr celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary by sharing a tender throwback photo of them embracing, captioned simply 'Nine years married to my love.

' The couple has often shared insights into their relationship's success. Speaking to Stellar magazine last year, Kerr emphasized their mutual learning and balance, stating, 'I learn from him, he learns from me. We really do balance each other.

' She highlighted Spiegel's dedication to family, noting they both prioritize each other and family time, which is why they often prefer staying in over red-carpet events. They share three sons: Hart, seven; Myles, six; and Pierre, one. Kerr also has a 14-year-old son, Flynn, from her previous marriage to actor Orlando Bloom.

Kerr, the Sydney-born model who rose to fame at 13 after winning a Dolly Magazine competition, became Australia's first Victoria'ss Secret Angel in 2007, cementing her status as a global supermodel before meeting Spiegel





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