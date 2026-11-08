Eve Campaigns for Divorce Terms on Marriage Certificates to Prevent Financial Shock

Eve leads a campaign to print divorce terms on marriage certificates, aiming to educate couples on financial legalities and prevent the overwhelming bureaucracy faced during separation.

Eve is launching a public campaign to mandate that the terms and conditions of divorce be printed on the reverse of all marriage certificates. This initiative stems from her personal experience of being blindsided by the sheer volume of administration and bureaucracy involved in ending her marriage. She argues that the current system leaves couples unprepared for the legal and financial realities that arise when a relationship dissolves.

The Critical Gap in Pre-Marriage Education

Eve emphasizes that marriage is not solely a romantic commitment but also a significant financial partnership. Despite this, many individuals do not fully comprehend the legal and financial consequences they incur when signing a marriage certificate. The campaign highlights that a divorce decree alone does not resolve financial matters. Instead, couples are required to obtain a financial court order to properly divide assets. This process demands full disclosure of finances and assets from both parties in contested cases, a requirement that often catches people off guard.

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Nina Francis Shares Traumatic Separation Experience

Nina Francis, who also supports the campaign, describes the divorce process as frightening and utterly overwhelming. Despite holding a degree, studying for a Master's degree, and subsequently achieving a PhD, she felt crippled by the lack of understanding regarding legal procedures. Francis recounts losing her sense of identity and purpose during the process while being forced to make life-changing decisions. She expresses deep shame over struggling with these complex issues, noting that the experience was horrendous, non-stop, and petrifying due to the unfamiliarity of forms such as Form E.

Key Financial Realities Couples Must Understand

The campaign outlines several critical financial realities that should be communicated to couples before marriage. Firstly, financial responsibilities can continue long after separation or divorce is finalized. Second, keeping property, savings, businesses, or pensions in separate names does not guarantee they will remain exclusively with that individual. A court has the power to divide assets regardless of whose name is on the title, considering factors such as inheritances and assets owned prior to the marriage. Third, there is no guaranteed fifty-fifty split in settlements. Each person's circumstances, needs, and those of their children significantly affect the final outcome.

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Valuing Unpaid Care and Child Responsibilities

Eve stresses that paid work and unpaid care both count equally in financial assessments. Earning more money does not automatically entitle one spouse to a larger share of the assets. The campaign urges couples to understand how childcare, homemaking, and career sacrifices are recognized by the courts before making decisions that impact their careers. Additionally, responsibilities towards children continue after divorce. Parental responsibility, child maintenance, and arrangements for children must be clearly explained, including the vital distinction between financial support and time spent with each parent.

Procedural Steps and Timeline for Divorce

Understanding the procedural timeline is also essential for couples navigating separation. In the UK, applicants must have been married for at least one year before applying for a divorce. Either person can apply alone or jointly, without proving fault or needing the other's agreement. There is a minimum wait of twenty weeks from the court issuing the application before applying for a conditional order. Following the conditional order, there is a further minimum wait of six weeks and one day before applying for the final order, which legally ends the marriage. The entire process normally takes at least seven months to complete.

The Role of Prenuptial Agreements and Legal Advice

Eve advocates for the use of prenuptial and postnuptial agreements to help manage financial expectations. These legal documents are useful for clarifying assets, but couples must understand their purpose, limitations, and seek independent legal advice. Conversations about money can reveal financial expectations that might otherwise remain unspoken, potentially preventing conflict later. Eve believes that providing this information on marriage certificates would ensure couples are aware of their responsibilities regarding money, homes, and pensions. The goal is to prevent the shock and distress experienced by many who find themselves navigating the complex legal system without adequate preparation or support.