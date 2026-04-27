Eve Plumb Reveals Decade-Long Secret Battle with Breast Cancer in New Memoir

Eve Plumb, known for her role as Jan Brady in The Brady Bunch, opens up about her private struggle with breast cancer in her new memoir, sharing the emotional and physical challenges she faced while keeping her diagnosis a secret for over a decade.

Eve Plumb, best known for her role as Jan Brady in the iconic 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch, has revealed her decade-long secret battle with breast cancer in her new memoir, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond.

The beloved actress, who played the quintessential middle child in America’s favorite blended family, kept her diagnosis private for over ten years, with the help of her on-screen siblings and a tight circle of trusted friends. The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974, remains a cultural phenomenon, with its cast members still celebrated today—even appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021.

Barry Williams, who played elder brother Greg, recently stirred controversy by revealing that the Brady siblings had romantic relationships with each other during filming. However, Plumb’s real-life drama was far more personal and harrowing. In June 2013, just as she was reviving her career with an off-Broadway role in Unbroken Circle, Plumb received a devastating diagnosis: breast cancer. Her husband, Ken Pace, had discovered a walnut-sized lump on her breast, and the subsequent biopsy was a painful wake-up call.

The procedure, which involved a spring-loaded needle piercing through the lump, left her physically and emotionally shattered. Two days later, after finishing a matinee performance, she received the call confirming her cancer. The news sent her into a state of shock, and she struggled to process the reality of her situation. Determined to keep her diagnosis private, Plumb’s agent negotiated her out of her theater contract without revealing the truth.

Only a select few friends were told, and she chose a discreet treatment center to maintain her anonymity. However, her secrecy was nearly compromised when The National Enquirer called her husband, tipping him off about her condition. Pace managed to deflect the inquiry, but the close call underscored the challenges of keeping such a personal struggle hidden from the public. Plumb’s treatment included chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, with each step bringing its own set of challenges.

One of the most difficult aspects was losing her hair—a poignant irony for an actress whose long blonde locks had been her signature as Jan Brady. She had once dreamed of cutting her hair short as she aged, but instead, she watched it fall out in clumps during treatment. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Plumb remained resilient, drawing strength from her family and the support of her on-screen siblings.

The Brady Bunch cast, who had become like a real family to her, rallied around her during this difficult time. In her memoir, Plumb reflects on the journey, sharing the highs and lows of her battle with cancer and the lessons she learned along the way. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of leaning on loved ones during life’s toughest moments.

As she continues to inspire fans with her honesty and courage, Plumb’s memoir offers a raw and intimate look at the woman behind the iconic character, proving that even in the face of adversity, happiness can still be found





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