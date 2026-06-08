Evening4Ricky: Stars Gather to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton

The AO Arena in Manchester hosted Evening4Ricky, a tribute event for the late Ricky Hatton, featuring comedians, musicians, and boxing figures, alongside family tributes and the launch of the Ricky Hatton Foundation.

The AO Arena in Manchester hosted a star-studded tribute evening for the late Ricky Hatton , the beloved boxing icon who passed away in September at the age of 46.

The event, titled Evening4Ricky, brought together musicians, comedians, boxers, and television personalities to celebrate both his legendary career and his personal legacy. Among those in attendance was his son Campbell, who at an earlier inquest described his father as 'fearless' and emphasized that Ricky 'lived his life in and out of the ring at a hundred per cent and he always said he never regretted it.

' The evening was a poignant mix of nostalgia, celebration, and reflection, with family members delivering heartfelt tributes that highlighted his roles as a father, brother, and son-aspects of his life that often remained out of the public eye. The gathering served as a powerful reminder that beyond the fame and the fights, Hatton was deeply cherished by his loved ones and community.

The event's creative format centered on a reimagined boxing ring stage where a series of entertainment 'rounds' took place. Instead of physical bouts, the ring became a platform for top comedians, legendary figures from the boxing world, and Ricky's favourite artists to perform. This unique structure mirrored the rounds of a boxing match but transformed each segment into moments of music, comedy, and storytelling. The concept underscored Hatton's larger-than-life personality and his love for entertainment and camaraderie.

It allowed a diverse lineup to honor his memory in ways that reflected his passions-whether through laughter, song, or shared memories. The atmosphere was both celebratory and emotional, capturing the spirit of a man who was as comfortable on stage as he was in the ring. A significant milestone of the evening was the official international television launch of the Ricky Hatton Foundation.

Established after his death, the foundation aims to raise crucial funds and awareness to provide access to mental health services, community programmes, and educational campaigns. This initiative reflects Hatton's own openness about his mental health struggles and his desire to help others facing similar challenges. The foundation represents a lasting legacy that extends his influence beyond boxing into the realm of social impact.

The Manchester Evening News covered the event extensively and compiled a gallery of the most memorable images, documenting the smiles, tears, and performances that made the night unforgettable. The Evening4Ricky gathering stands as a testament to Ricky Hatton's enduring popularity and the profound impact he had on those who knew him and the countless fans who admired him





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