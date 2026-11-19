Ever Banega officially retires at age 38, dismissing MLS transfer speculation. Context provided on Europa League records and history for football enthusiasts.

Former Argentina international Ever Banega has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38. Despite persistent rumors of a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS), the midfielder has clarified that he will not be joining his former teammates in the United States.

Banega Ends Career Amid MLS Speculation

Banega, a key figure in Argentine and European football, confirmed his departure from the sport at the age of 38. His announcement serves to definitively end rumors that linked the veteran playmaker with a final stint in North America. While speculation had circulated regarding a move to join former colleagues in the MLS, the midfielder made it clear he is not pursuing that path.

Also read Juan Mata: Former Spain midfielder retires aged 38

The decision marks the conclusion of a distinguished career that saw Banega become a household name in Spanish football. His choice to retire now, rather than seek a new club abroad, closes a chapter that included significant achievements in top-tier European competitions. His legacy remains tied to his time as a central creative force for some of the continent's most ambitious clubs.

Sevilla Dominates Europa League History

Spanish dark horses Sevilla are currently the most accomplished club in Europa League history, winning the competition seven times. Los Nervionenses won their maiden title in 2006, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the final. They defended their crown in the next season, before completing a hattrick of wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016 under Unai Emery.

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The newest format, introduced ahead of the 2024-25 season, features 36 teams. Traditionally, all games were two-legged knockout ties. From 2004 to 2009, 40 teams competed. In the 2009-10 season, when the UEFA Cup was rebranded as the Europa League, a total of 48 teams featured. This structural evolution highlights the tournament's growing scale and global appeal.

Records Held by Bergomi and Aubameyang

Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi, with 96 appearances, holds the record of making the most Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) appearances in history. If we consider goals scored in qualifying games and when it was the UEFA Cup, then Swedish icon Henrik Larsson leads the charts with 40 goals.

However, without qualifying games taken into account, it is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is Europa League's top goalscorer ever with 34 goals. These statistics underscore the competitive nature of the tournament and the individual brilliance required to excel over multiple seasons. Aubameyang's goal-scoring prowess stands as a testament to his clinical finishing in high-stakes European fixtures.

Historical Milestones and Legendary Figures

Sparta Prague legend Borek Dockal has the most assists in Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) history. Dockal made an impressive 24 assists in 62 games in the competition. Ratka Svilar is the oldest player to ever have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), with the former Antwerp man taking to the pitch at the age of 44 years and 130 days.

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Former Swedish striker Roger Lindevall is the youngest player to ever appear in a Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup) game. Lindevall was just 15 years and 335 days when he came on as a substitute for Djurgardens IF in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord on September 29, 1976. This range of age records illustrates the tournament's accessibility to both emerging talents and seasoned veterans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cristiano Ronaldo, Granit Xhaka, Rui Patricio, Giuseppe Bergomi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, and Florian Wirtz are among the most famous players to have featured in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup). Unai Emery, Jose Mourinho, Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Giovanni Trapattoni, Franz Beckenbauer, and Diego Simeone are some of Europa League's (formerly the UEFA Cup) most famous managers ever. The tournament's rich tapestry of talent continues to attract the world's best, ensuring its status as a premier European competition.