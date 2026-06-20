Everest's 'Green Boots': Identity Mystery and Planned Recovery of Mountain's Most Haunting Landmark

Indian authorities plan a difficult mission to recover the body known as 'Green Boots' from Everest's death zone, reigniting debate over the identity of the climber who died in the 1996 disaster and became a grim landmark for subsequent expeditions.

For climbers battling towards the summit of Mount Everest , there is one macabre landmark they never expect to use as a guide. High above the clouds, at almost 30,000ft, in the thin air of the mountain's notorious 'death zone', lies the body of a man whose identity remains disputed nearly three decades after his passing.

Known only as 'Green Boots' for his distinctive neon mountaineering footwear, still visible beneath layers of ice and snow, he has become one of the most haunting symbols of Everest's deadly allure. For years, exhausted climbers making the perilous ascent via the Northeast Ridge route would pass within touching distance of the corpse, some stopping nearby to catch their breath before continuing towards the summit. Others were forced to step over his stiff legs.

His final resting place, a small limestone alcove carved into the mountainside at almost 28,000ft, became so well known it acquired its own grim nickname - Green Boots Cave. But now, Indian authorities are planning a complicated recovery mission to retrieve the anonymous climber's body from Everest's perilous slopes. The man inside is believed by many to be Tsewang Paljor, an Indian climber who disappeared during one of Everest's darkest disasters.

Yet others insist the body belongs to one of his teammates, Lance Naik Dorje Morup. The uncertainty surrounding who Green Boots really was has only deepened the fascination with his story. What is beyond doubt, however, is that his death serves as a stark reminder that on the world's highest mountain, triumph and tragedy often exist side by side. The story of Green Boots is inseparable from one of Everest's darkest chapters.

In May 1996, a six-member group converged on the mountain in pursuit of the ultimate mountaineering achievement - standing at the very top of the 29,032ft peak. But what began as an ambitious summit attempt descended into catastrophe when a sudden blizzard swept across the mountain on May 10 and 11. Three climbers died during the storm, making it one of Everest's deadliest single-day tragedies and cementing the events of 1996 in mountaineering history.

Caught in the chaos were the members of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police expedition from India - including Subedar Tsewang Smanla, Lance Naik Dorje Morup and Head Constable Tsewang Paljor. The group had embarked on an especially challenging mission. They were attempting to become the first Indian team to reach Everest's summit from its eastern Tibetan side via the Northeast Ridge route.

According to expedition records, the three climbers radioed their team leader at around 3.45pm Nepal time to report that they had reached the summit. However, later accounts suggested poor visibility may have made it difficult to determine their exact position, raising the possibility that they remained some 430ft below the top. Soon afterwards, conditions deteriorated dramatically. Ferocious winds battered the mountain, temperatures plunged and visibility shrank to almost nothing.

From below, members of the expedition reportedly spotted two headlamps moving above the Second Step at an altitude of around 28,000ft above sea level. It would be the last sign of the climbers alive, as three of the men would never return to High Camp. In the aftermath of the disaster, another grisly discovery awaited those who travelled the Northeast Ridge route.

Sheltered within a small cave-like recess in the rock was the body of a climber curled on his side, apparently having sought refuge from the mountain's relentless conditions in his final moments. The location sat deep within Everest's so-called 'death zone' - the area above 26,000ft where the lack of oxygen places immense strain on the human body and survival can become a minute-by-minute battle.

The corpse remained where it lay and over time passing expeditions began referring to the site as Green Boots Cave. The nickname derived from the striking neon-green Koflach boots worn by the deceased climber, which protruded from beneath the body and proved impossible for passing mountaineers to ignore. As Everest expeditions increased during the years that followed, Green Boots became an unsettling but practical point of reference.

Climbers ascending the Northeast Ridge knew that reaching the cave meant they had arrived at around 27,890 feet and were approaching the mountain's final challenges. Many paused there briefly to rest or check oxygen supplies, and discarded oxygen cylinders accumulated around the site. Veteran climber Noel Hanna later said: 'It's hard to miss the person lying there.





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Everest Green Boots Mountaineering 1996 Disaster Recovery Mission Tsewang Paljor

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