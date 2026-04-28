Everton are reportedly considering a move for Brentford winger Jacob Lewis-Potter as a potential replacement for Vitalii Mykolenko, whose future at the club is uncertain with only one year remaining on his contract. The Toffees are assessing options to strengthen their left flank, and Lewis-Potter's performances have caught the eye of manager David Moyes.

Everton 's defensive planning for the future is facing a potential complication as the contract situation of key left-back Vitalii Mykolenko remains unresolved despite recent developments with other squad members.

While Michael Keane has committed to a new contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Mykolenko's future is uncertain with only one year remaining on his current deal, even after the club activated a one-year extension. This situation has prompted speculation about potential replacements, with Brentford's Jacob Lewis-Potter emerging as a strong candidate.

Lewis-Potter, who previously attracted interest from Everton before joining Brentford from Hull City in 2022, has demonstrated impressive form this season, contributing five goals and three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. His dynamic playing style and versatility make him an attractive option for David Moyes' tactical setup. Lewis-Potter's ability to consistently threaten the opposition, even in challenging matches like the recent encounter against Manchester United, highlights his potential value to Everton.

His energetic runs down the left flank, combined with his accuracy in shooting, would complement Jack Grealish perfectly, creating a potent attacking partnership. Moyes has already witnessed Lewis-Potter's capabilities firsthand in recent games, further solidifying his assessment of the player.

However, securing Lewis-Potter's services won't be straightforward. He is currently under contract with Brentford until 2031, meaning a significant transfer fee would be required to persuade the Bees to part ways with their valuable asset. This fee is likely to be considerably higher than the £16 million Brentford paid for him four years ago.

Nevertheless, his performances suggest he would be a worthwhile investment for Everton, particularly if they aim to build a formidable attacking force on the left side of the pitch. The possibility of Lewis-Potter joining Everton is also intertwined with the future of Jack Grealish, who is currently on loan from Manchester City. A permanent deal for Grealish would likely be a prerequisite for pursuing Lewis-Potter, as the two players are seen as ideal partners in Moyes' system.

While the situation is complex, indications suggest a positive outcome is possible. Everton fans are closely following these developments as the club navigates a period of transition, including the ongoing construction of the New Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and the changes under the Friedkin ownership. The club's digital directory is providing regular updates on these matters, keeping supporters informed about the latest news from Finch Farm and the progress of the new stadium.

The focus remains on strengthening the squad and building a competitive team capable of challenging for higher positions in the Premier League. The Mykolenko situation, and the potential pursuit of Lewis-Potter, are key components of this strategy, as Moyes seeks to solidify his options at left-back and enhance the team's attacking prowess





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