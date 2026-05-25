Everton's decision to take Rohl on a permanent deal despite his underwhelming season will be closely monitored. Rohl has only scored one goal in 17 appearances, making it a challenge for the club to find another team willing to sign him.

Everton manager David Moyes credited the referee for making the correct decision in awarding a yellow card to Tottenham Hotspur star center back Micky van de Ven, despite a studs-up challenge that left Van de Ven in agony.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Gary Lineker, who is now a commentator for Sky Sports, has backed the referee's decision and believes that a red card would have been harsh. The referee explained that while the challenge was reckless, VAR was unable to intervene and declare it a yellow card. Lineker believes the referee looked at the sequence of events and decided that Van de Ven had played the ball first, which would have led to a yellow card.

Everton has signed Rohl on a permanent transfer following his loan spell at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but Rohl's underwhelming season will make it difficult for him to secure another deal





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Everton David Moyes Micky Van De Ven Gary Lineker Rohl Tottenham Hotspur Yellow Card Red Card VAR Premier League

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