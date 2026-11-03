Everton Target Marcus Yeboah for January Transfer Amid Sale Talks

Everton consider Minnesota striker Marcus Yeboah a realistic and cost-effective target for the January transfer window as club ownership undergoes a sale process that limits spending power.

Everton are currently evaluating Minnesota United striker Marcus Yeboah as a primary objective for the upcoming January transfer window. The Toffees view the 26-year-old attacker as a highly realistic target who offers significant value compared to other available forwards in the market.

Striker Performance And Contract Status

Yeboah has delivered an impressive statistical return since joining Major League Soccer, having netted 18 goals and provided four assists from just 32 appearances this season. His current contract with Minnesota United is valid until December 2027, a timeline that has attracted significant attention from European scouts and recruiters.

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The forward originally entered the MLS landscape in 2024, establishing himself as a consistent scorer in the American top flight. His recent form has placed him firmly on the radar of several clubs across Europe, with Everton identifying him as a player who can deliver immediate impact.

Financial Constraints And Strategic Targeting

The recruitment strategy at Everton is being heavily influenced by the broader corporate landscape of the club, specifically the ongoing sale of the team. The Friedkin Group has officially put the franchise up for sale, although they have pledged to continue funding football operations until the transaction is fully completed.

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This corporate transition has created uncertainty regarding the financial resources available to the recruitment team for the winter window. Consequently, the board is prioritizing cost-effective solutions that do not require massive outlays of capital. Yeboah is perceived as an ideal candidate because his acquisition cost is likely to be substantially lower than players from established top European leagues.

Everton aim to exploit his contract situation to negotiate a favorable deal with Minnesota. The club believes that targeting a player outside of the traditional European ecosystem allows them to bypass the inflated premiums typically associated with Premier League and continental transfers.

Competitive Landscape And Deal Structure

While Yeboah is a key focus, Everton are also monitoring other forward options to strengthen their attacking lineup. The club is desperate to add a new striker to the squad, and Yeboah sits alongside other candidates being considered for the role.

The frontman is out of contract with his boyhood club in the summer of 2028 and is expected to have no long-term future with Manchester United, a situation that has been outlined by industry observers. Reports suggest that a loan-to-buy arrangement is the most probable mechanism for any potential move.

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Under such an arrangement, both clubs would likely split the player's wages by half during the loan period. A buy option at the end of the loan could be structured around a fee of approximately 25 million pounds, reflecting the lack of security in the player's current contractual standing. This approach allows Everton to test the player in the Premier League with reduced financial risk during the initial phase.

Impact Of League Transition

Moving from MLS to the Premier League represents a substantial step up in competitive level for Yeboah. The intensity, physicality, and tactical demands of English top-flight football are significantly higher than those found in the American league.

If Everton proceed with the move, they will be looking to capitalize on a player who has proven his goal-scoring ability in a developing market. The club hopes that his trajectory can be accelerated within a more prestigious European environment, provided he can adapt to the higher standards of play.

The potential deal highlights how financial uncertainty at the club level can drive innovative recruitment strategies. By targeting players in less saturated markets, Everton may find a way to compete for quality despite the constraints imposed by the ongoing ownership sale. The next few weeks will determine whether the Toffees can secure their signature forward amidst the complex corporate backdrop.