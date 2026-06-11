Every Loss Counts: Campaign to Change Workplace Policies for Women Experiencing Miscarriage, Baby Loss or Fertility Treatment

The campaign aims to change the public conversation around miscarriage and baby loss, push for better support and care for those affected, and encourage more empathetic workplaces. It focuses on workplace policies, training, and internal policies to support women going through fertility treatment at work.

Your inbox is about to become a better place. Sign up for exclusive content from our editors and never miss out on the best from the magazine and stylist.co.uk again.has spoken to women across the country about what it’s like to go through pregnancy loss and fertility treatment at work.

The stories we heard – of traumatic visits to the office toilets and checking Teams from hospital waiting rooms – show us that change is vital.. Our campaign had a clear goal: to change the public conversation around miscarriage and baby loss, and to push for better support and care for those affected. What started as a feature in our July 2024 issue, with nine brave women sharing their stories, quickly became something much bigger.

Within hours of the issue being published, we were receiving messages of thanks from readers, grateful for such open, honest accounts. Eight months later,, who until recently served as the secretary of state for health and social care, to present the realities of miscarriage and highlight the urgent need for change with a report spotlighting more than 90 women’s experiences.

Since then, we’ve continued the conversation – reporting on women’s experiences of miscarriage, baby loss and fertility treatment and putting pressure on the government to introduce policies that better support women. At the moment, only parents who experience pregnancy loss after 24 weeks are entitled to bereavement leave (paid time off from work).

Last summer, a huge step forward was made when the government announced that it is set to amend the Employment Rights Bill to give parents who experience miscarriage at any stage the legal right to take time off to grieve. Charityexpects this will come into force in 2027, and will grant parents a week of unpaid time off. But the thing we’ve heard again and again, from women and birthing people affected, is that this doesn’t go far enough.

And for the next phase of our Every Loss Counts campaign, we’re committing to shining a spotlight on what women experiencing miscarriage, baby loss or fertility treatment at work are really going through.about leave. Even if it were, one week certainly wouldn’t be enough time to feel ready to return to the workplace for many, withexperiencing PTSD symptoms a month after miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy. It’s about workplace culture, conversations, training and internal policies.

It’s about making the physical and emotional juggle of work alongside miscarriage, baby loss and fertility treatment a little less impossible to manage. And it’s why one of our campaign goals is to support more empathetic workplaces by encouraging businesses to sign up for Tommy’s“Employers often don’t recognise the depth of trauma and grief that women may have experienced in their journey.

Legal rights and workplace policies are not sufficient right now,” says Sarah House, head of corporate partnerships at Tommy’s, and responsible for leading the charity’s Pregnancy and Parenting at Work training.

“We welcome the fact that the government is acknowledging that pregnancy loss at any stage is bereavement and should be recognised by employers. But we’re disappointed that the government says that this leave will probably be unpaid. Unpaid leave just isn’t an option for many women and families, especially those on lower incomes. ”cover, 14 women have chosen to speak openly about their experience.

After all, it’s only when we know the extent of the problem that we can begin to make a change. As their stories show, experiences at work when going through miscarriage, baby loss or fertility treatment can be hugely varied. But the one thing they all have in common is that they feel their workplace’s policies and approaches should have been more informed by lived experience.

And right now, many women are relying on patchy workplace policies – many of which are buried in wider maternity documents that inappropriately start with “Congratulations! ” – and the empathy of individual line managers for whether or not they’ll receive compassionate treatment at work





StylistMagazine / 🏆 133. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health And Wellness Miscarriage Baby Loss Fertility Treatment Workplace Policies Support Empathy Training Line Managers Paid Leave Unpaid Leave Tommy's Pregnancy And Parenting At Work Training Sarah House Sarah Owen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'll spend £5,000 following Scotland to the US - it'll be worth every pennyFrom donating to local charities to massing pipe bands in Rhode Island, the Tartan Army will bring the joy

Read more »

Mrs Hinch's snap before 8st weight loss and admits 'I've never felt comfortable'Cleaning guru Mrs Hinch has opened up about her insecurities in a heartbreaking Instagram post - and her fans have rallied around her in support as they share their understanding

Read more »

Every r.e.m. beauty product Ariana Grande used in Hate That I Made You Love MeAriana Grande has dropped new single Hate That I Made You Love Me, and we've tracked down all the r.e.m. beauty products she uses in the behind-the-scenes of her music video make-up routine

Read more »

Aughton Housing Development Approved Amid Fears of Cumulative Impact and Farmland LossWest Lancashire Council narrowly approved a plan for 122 homes on farmland in Aughton, sparking concerns about future large-scale developments and pressure on local services.

Read more »