A new museum exhibition in Downpatrick shifts the focus from the Troubles to the vibrant day‑to‑day culture of 1980s Northern Ireland, featuring video clubs, cinemas, roller‑discos, iconic music memorabilia and beloved toys.

The new exhibition on life in 1980s Northern Ireland offers a fresh perspective on a decade usually remembered for army patrols, bomb attacks and political unrest.

Curators have deliberately kept references to the Troubles to a minimum, choosing instead to showcase the everyday pleasures that kept communities thriving despite the surrounding conflict. Visitors are invited to walk through recreated spaces such as Flickers video club in Ballynahinch, the historic Grand Cinema on Downpatrick’s Market Street, the summer amusement venue Tropicana and the celebrated roller‑disco at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle.

Each setting is furnished with authentic artefacts – from VCRs and Walkmans to playable arcade consoles and a simple pencil placed beside a reel‑to‑reel tape, underlining how ordinary objects can evoke powerful memories of a bygone era. Music features prominently in the displays, with a special focus on the Downpatrick band Rosetta Stone.

Bassist Colin McKee, who once performed in front of fifteen‑thousand fans in Tokyo and earned a Japanese Golden Disk, now runs an Irish street‑wear business in his hometown. The exhibition includes the band’s 1982 Canadian tour jacket, rare photographs and memorabilia that illustrate how local musicians could achieve international fame even while the political situation at home was turbulent.

School groups have flocked to the museum, excited by the chance to see original vinyl records, posters of David Bowie, Blondie, The Police and The Cure, and even a pristine white 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth that once inspired aspiring racers at nearby Bishopscourt and Kirkistown circuits. The exhibition also celebrates the toys and sports that defined teenage culture in the eighties.

Young visitors such as Bella‑May, Zoe and Kate are drawn to a pair of roller skates, a 1984 Skyway BMX bike and a stack of classic board games, while older attendees reminisce about the thrill of watching a DeLorean on screen or listening to mixtapes on a Walkman. The display even anticipates future retrospectives, with children suggesting that a future 2020s exhibit might include smartphones, iPads and other modern household gadgets.

By juxtaposing the ordinary with the extraordinary, the exhibition paints a nuanced portrait of a community that knew how to party, to dream and to enjoy simple pleasures amid a backdrop of political strife





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1980S Northern Ireland Cultural Exhibition Rosetta Stone Band Retro Toys Music Memorabilia

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