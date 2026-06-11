This article discusses five everyday snacks that may not be as healthy as they seem and what to reach for instead. It highlights the 'health halo' effect and the importance of examining the nutritional content of snacks.

Most of us are trying to make better snack choices, especially when we’re busy, juggling work, kids, and everything else life throws at us. So when something is labelled 'high protein', 'plant-based', or 'healthy', it’s easy to assume it’s a good option.

But nutrition experts say this isn’t always the case. In fact, many so-called 'healthy' snacks rely on clever marketing to look better for us than they really are. This is often called the 'health halo' effect, when one positive-sounding claim makes us assume the whole product is good for us





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