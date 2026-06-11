Evoc Launches New Modular and Waterproof Bikepacking Collection

Evoc introduces a comprehensive, PFAS-free modular bag system for bikepacking and touring, developed in collaboration with Transcontinental Race winner Jana Kesenheimer.

Evoc has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Bikepacking Collection, a comprehensive suite of gear designed to redefine how cyclists carry their essentials across varied terrains.

After teasing the line a few months ago with eye-catching prototypes that dominated the brand's booth, the full details are now available. This new system is built upon a philosophy of modularity, utilizing a mix-and-match approach where waterproof, PFAS-free bags share identical straps and mounts. This ensures that riders can seamlessly link different bags together, attach them to existing frame mounts, or secure them to a frame rack depending on the specific requirements of their journey.

To ensure the gear met the highest standards of real-world performance, Evoc collaborated closely with Jana Kesenheimer, the distinguished winner of the women's Transcontinental Race. Her extensive experience in self-supported ultra-distance riding across Europe was instrumental in shaping a collection that covers every possible storage need, from traditional panniers and seat packs to specialized frame, top tube, and handlebar bags. The collection is strategically divided into two distinct product lines to cater to different types of riders.

The Ultra line is crafted for those seeking a minimalist, race-ready experience where every gram counts and speed is the priority. In contrast, the Explorer line is feature-rich and designed for the broader needs of bikepacking, long-distance touring, daily commuting, and general everyday use. Despite these differences in purpose, both lines are fully compatible, sharing the same mounting hardware so that users can customize their setup by mixing components from both series.

The aesthetic remains intentionally understated and professional, with a color palette limited to a sleek black and a sophisticated sand option, ensuring the gear complements any bicycle frame regardless of its color. Focusing on the front of the bicycle, Evoc has introduced innovative handlebar storage. The 5L handlebar bag simplifies the mounting process via a tool-free BOA dial and strap system, which removes the need for heavy aftermarket mounts that often clutter the cockpit.

This side-loading roll-top bag is ideal for compressing bulky items such as sleeping bags and can be quickly detached when the rider reaches their destination. For those who need a permanent solution, the Handlebar Pack WP 1.5 is a fully waterproof option designed to remain on the bike year-round, providing a secure spot for light jackets and frequently accessed gear. Complementing these are the top tube packs, available in 1L and 2L sizes.

These bags feature one-handed access and integrated pass-through charging ports for handlebar-mounted electronics. Specifically, the 2L version was developed with Jana Kesenheimer to optimize storage on smaller frame sizes where space in the front triangle is limited, maintaining an aerodynamic profile while allowing access to two water bottles. For mid-frame storage, the collection offers frame packs in 1.5L and 3L capacities. These are designed to maximize internal volume without interfering with water bottle accessibility.

They include smooth, one-handed zip access to the main compartment and slim exterior pockets for quick-access items like currency or nutrition. Internally, adjustable dividers and mesh pockets help riders maintain organization. Adding to the versatility is the multipack, available in 0.7L and 1.2L, which can be mounted almost anywhere, including under the top tube of a full-suspension mountain bike or the down tube of a gravel bike.

This flexibility makes the multipack a Swiss Army knife of storage for those with non-standard frame geometries. One of the most significant engineering achievements in the collection is the seat bag design. To combat the common issue of bag wag—the annoying side-to-side oscillation of loaded seat packs—Evoc implemented a unique wedge that fits securely around the seat post. When paired with straps that run beneath the saddle, the bag is fixed at two points of contact.

As the load increases, the weight pushes the bag further onto the wedge, effectively locking it in place. These seat packs are compatible with dropper posts and feature reflective strips and rear light straps for increased safety. The Ultra version, available in 4L and 7L, uses lightweight buckles for competition, while the BOA version offers a premium experience with quick-adjust dials for effortless loading and unloading.

By offering a complete, coordinated ecosystem of PFAS-free waterproof gear, Evoc has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for cyclists seeking a professional and reliable luggage system





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Evoc Bikepacking Cycling Gear Waterproof Bags Modular Luggage

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