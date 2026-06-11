Evolutionary Theory Explains Aging and Age-Related Diseases

The article discusses the interplay of genetic make-up, life history, environmental conditions, and population structure in the aging process. It highlights the role of mutation accumulation and antagonistic pleiotropy in aging, and the emergence of conserved biological processes known as the hallmarks of aging.

Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI)Jun 11 2026 A review article now published in Nature Reviews Genetics brings together evolutionary theory , comparative genomics and large-scale human genetics to explain why we age and why aging rates differ among individuals and species.

The two authors—from the Leibniz Institute on Aging—Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena and University College London in London—describe how, because modern humans now routinely survive into old age, we live with the late-life consequences of biological pathways that natural selection optimized for youth, and of harmful mutations that act too late in life for selection to clear them efficiently. Reading ageing through this evolutionary lens also clarifies why age-related diseases share genetic roots—and points to targeting a small set of ancient, conserved pathways to counter several of them at once





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Aging Evolutionary Theory Comparative Genomics Large-Scale Human Genetics Hallmarks Of Aging Mutation Accumulation Antagonistic Pleiotropy

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