The Evosep Eno system enables seamless transfer of biomarkers from discovery proteomics to targeted MRM assays without method redevelopment, ensuring consistent retention times and quantification for drug development.

The Evosep Proteomics ecosystem introduces a standardized workflow that bridges the gap between discovery proteomics and targeted pharmacodynamic analysis. By integrating the Evokit sample preparation solution with the Evosep Eno liquid chromatography system, researchers can now transfer biomarker candidates across platforms without altering sample preparation or chromatographic methods. This approach addresses the common industry challenge where changes in sample handling or instrument platforms disrupt peptide retention durations and quantitative performance, thereby reducing the method development effort required for targeted assays.

Standardized Discovery to Targeted Pipeline

The core mechanism of this workflow relies on the automation of sample processing using the Evosep Lupo instrument. The Evokit Digest 1x96 processes samples with integrated process controls, ensuring consistent digestion across large cohorts. Thirty percent of the digest is loaded onto Evotips for discovery studies, while the remaining material is aliquoted for targeted analysis. This unified pipeline eliminates the variables introduced by manual handling or platform-specific optimizations, allowing for direct translation of findings from discovery to validation stages.

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Discovery Performance at High Throughput

To validate the depth and precision of the discovery phase, researchers utilized the SCIEX ZenoTOF 8600 mass spectrometer with a 200 samples per day (SPD) throughput. Analysis of human K562 cell line lysate at 500 ng protein input yielded a median of 5,286 protein groups, 45,456 peptides, and 53,913 precursors across four replicates. The quantitative precision was robust, with median coefficients of variation (CV) of 4.1% at the protein group level and 8.3% at the precursor level. Furthermore, 81% of protein groups were quantified below a 10% CV, and 96% were below a 20% CV, demonstrating the platform's capability for cohort-compatible biomarker nomination.

Seamless Transfer to Targeted MRM Assays

The transition from discovery to targeted multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) was executed without modifying the LC gradient or sample introduction parameters. Peptides identified in the discovery data were transferred directly to a 16-peptide MRM assay on the SCIEX 7500+ instrument. The Evosep Eno system maintained identical retention times for these peptides across both mass spectrometers, a critical factor for reliable targeted quantification. This consistency allows researchers to focus on validation rather than re-optimizing chromatographic conditions for each new target.

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Quantitative Accuracy and Limit of Detection

Targeted verification involved monitoring 16 peptides with three transitions each, using unit resolution for Q1 and Q3 and a cycle time of 0.56 seconds. The lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) was established as the lowest concentration with accuracy within ±20% and a CV of 20% or less. Calibration curves were fitted using 1/x2 weighting to ensure precision across the dynamic range. For example targets with retention times of 2.9 and 3.6 minutes, co-eluting transitions and clean baselines were observed even at 1 ng of protein input, confirming the sensitivity and specificity of the transfer workflow.

Impact on Drug Development Workflows

This standardized approach significantly reduces the risk of performance loss when scaling biomarker studies from discovery to targeted analysis. By maintaining consistent sample preparation and chromatography, the Evosep Eno ecosystem supports rapid translation of potential biomarkers into routine pharmacodynamic tests. This efficiency is particularly valuable for drug development programs that require precise tracking of target engagement and mechanism of action across vast sample cohorts, ultimately accelerating the timeline from initial discovery to clinical validation.