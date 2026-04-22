Evri Courier Caught on Camera Stealing Parcel After Falsely Marking it as Delivered

Footage shows an Evri delivery driver pocketing a parcel moments after taking a photo to confirm delivery, sparking outrage and raising concerns about parcel theft and Evri's operational practices.

A shocking incident has come to light involving an Evri delivery driver in Otley, West Yorkshire, who appears to have stolen a parcel immediately after photographing it as proof of delivery.

School cleaner Chloe Reyner received a delivery notification with an image seemingly confirming the parcel had been left at her doorstep. However, doorbell camera footage obtained by her mother, Tara Reyner, reveals a different story. The footage clearly shows the courier picking up the same parcel and swiftly returning to his vehicle, suggesting deliberate theft.

Tara Reyner shared the footage on Facebook, stating the driver had 'promptly stolen' the parcel and even appeared to be aware of the Ring doorbell camera before committing the act. She also noted this wasn't an isolated incident, claiming the same driver had been caught engaging in similar behavior previously. Despite reporting the incident to both Evri and the police, Ms. Reyner expressed frustration that the police were not actively pursuing the matter.

Evri has responded to the allegations by confirming that the courier in question is no longer working for the company. They stated they have a 'zero-tolerance approach to fraud' and have offered support to Chloe Reyner by assisting her in contacting the retailer. The company emphasized that this individual's actions do not reflect the work ethic of their 30,000 couriers, who generally receive high customer ratings – an average of 4.6 out of 5.

However, this incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing 'porch piracy' across the UK. Recent research by Quadient indicates that over £666 million worth of parcels were stolen from doorsteps in the year leading up to June 2025, with 17% of households experiencing at least one theft. The average value of a stolen parcel is estimated at £115.

While West Yorkshire Police claim to have no record of the reported crime, the incident highlights a growing concern about parcel security and the potential for dishonest behavior within the delivery sector. The incident also shines a light on broader issues within Evri's operations. Ofcom surveys reveal that Evri experiences a higher rate of parcels not arriving (7%) compared to the industry average of 4% over a six-month period.

Furthermore, Evri has the highest reported rate of delayed deliveries in the UK, with 14% of customers reporting late arrivals, exceeding the industry average of 8%. A recent BBC Panorama documentary investigated these issues, featuring interviews with 30 current and former Evri workers who cited intense pressure to deliver a high volume of parcels as a contributing factor to corners being cut. Drivers reportedly shared tactics for speeding up deliveries, including throwing parcels at doors.

One long-serving courier claimed colleagues were forced to compromise standards to earn a sufficient income. Evri responded to the documentary by accusing it of presenting a biased view based on 'cherry-picked and skewed cases'. The company delivers approximately 900 million parcels annually across the UK, making these operational challenges particularly significant. The combination of individual theft, systemic pressures, and reported operational shortcomings raises serious questions about the security and reliability of Evri's delivery service





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Evri Parcel Theft Delivery Driver Porch Piracy Ring Doorbell Fraud West Yorkshire Police Ofcom BBC Panorama

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