Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Outing in Rome

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were spotted celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in Rome, sharing a tender kiss and taking selfies. The couple, who married in April 2022 after meeting on the set of Fargo, appeared deeply in love as they enjoyed the Italian sunshine. Mary wore a flowing blue dress while Ewan kept it casual in a grey tee and white trousers, his tattooed arms on display. Their romantic day out comes as details about Ewan's former home with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, now listed for rent, have emerged. Additionally, the actor was granted a restraining order last year against a woman who posed a threat to him and his family.

Ewan McGregor and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead , continue to exemplify enduring romance as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with a picturesque outing in Rome .

The beloved couple, aged 55 and 41 respectively, were captured sharing a tender kiss and snapping cheerful selfies under the warm Italian sun. Their affectionate display, far from reserved, saw them unable to keep their hands off one another, embodying a relationship still very much in its honeymoon phase.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead looked effortlessly chic in a flowing blue summer dress complemented by black flats and a stylish crossbody bag, while the Star Wars actor opted for a relaxed grey t-shirt and crisp white trousers, his inked arms a subtle nod to his persona. The sighting reaffirms the couple's strong bond, which blossomed on the set of the FX series Fargo in 2017. Their journey together has been marked by both professional collaboration and personal milestones.

Following their initial meeting, the actors worked together again on the 2020 superhero film Birds of Prey, based on the DC Comics team. Their son, Laurie, was born in June 2021, and the couple formalized their union with a wedding in April 2022. They often split their time between the United States and Scotland, a lifestyle Mary has previously praised as her idea of heaven.

In a candid moment, she described their simple pleasures: staying at their home, cooking, picking apples from their orchard, and enjoying nature without any obligations, calling it perfect serenity. For Ewan McGregor, the present happiness stands in contrast to the complexities of his past. He was previously married to French production designer Eve Mavrakis from 1995 until their divorce was finalized in August 2020. They share four daughters, including actresses Clara and Esther, and two adopted girls, one from Mongolia.

The separation was initiated in May 2017, coinciding with the beginning of his relationship with Winstead. The family's former Los Angeles mansion, purchased with Mavrakis in 2002 for nearly £1.5 million, has recently been listed for rental. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in Brentwood underwent extensive restoration and was awarded to Mavrakis in the divorce settlement.

Adding a layer of concern to their otherwise idyllic narrative, it was revealed that Ewan McGregor obtained a restraining order in early 2024 against a woman who alleged threats and traveled hundreds of miles to see him. Court documents described the woman as a jilted lover who believed Mary Elizabeth Winstead had stolen him away. The situation escalated when she drove over 1,900 miles from Minnesota to California on Christmas Eve, targeting the home of his ex-wife, Eve.

The order was granted due to fears of imminent danger to McGregor and his loved ones, highlighting the darker side of fame. The Rome outing, therefore, is not just a celebration of love but also a testament to the couple's resilience in navigating public scrutiny and personal challenges. Their story, from on-screen meet-cute to family life and legal entanglements, remains a compelling saga within celebrity culture





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