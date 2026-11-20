Former television anchor Erika Thomas shares her 15-year salary history, ranging from $25,500 to $78,000, to expose industry inequities and push for transparent pay practices in broadcast journalism.

Erika Thomas, a former television news anchor and current Public Information Office Manager for the Lincoln Police Department in Nebraska, has publicly disclosed her entire salary history from a 15-year career in broadcast journalism. Her goal is to dismantle the industry norm of salary secrecy, which has long discouraged open discussions about compensation and contributed to widespread wage stagnation among journalists.

The Reality of Broadcast Journalism Wages

Thomas revealed that she earned just $25,500 annually when she began her career in 2008, starting as a weekend anchor, reporter, and producer in Sioux City, Iowa, with an hourly rate of $12.25. Despite rising to the position of main evening news anchor, she never exceeded $78,000 in a single year throughout her entire tenure in the field.

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During her initial stint in Sioux City, Thomas noted that her hourly pay of $12.25 was considered the highest in the market, yet her peers at rival stations were earning as little as $9 an hour, which translated to approximately $19,000 annually. Many of these colleagues, despite holding bachelor's degrees, were forced to work second jobs and rely on food stamps to make ends meet, highlighting the severe financial precarity faced by entry-level journalists in smaller markets.

Career Progression and Financial Realities

As Thomas advanced from weekend slots to morning and evening positions, her compensation gradually increased, reaching around $45,000 by the time she departed Sioux City in 2013. She then moved to Youngstown, Ohio, in 2014, where she worked as the main evening anchor and earned between $51,000 and $58,000 annually, a period complicated by her obligation to pay union dues despite the union failing to protect her job security under the collective bargaining agreement.

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Her career peaked financially between 2017 and 2023 at a top-ranked station in the Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith market, where she served as the main evening anchor for six years. During this period, her earnings ranged from the low $60,000s to $78,000, though a pause in contract renegotiations during the COVID pandemic constrained her potential for further salary growth and increases.

Hidden Costs and Industry Structural Issues

Beyond base salaries, Thomas highlighted the significant personal financial burden of maintaining the professional on-air appearance expected by networks, noting that her final station provided no allowance for hair, makeup, or clothing. These expenses had to be covered entirely out of pocket, contrasting sharply with earlier positions where she received some clothing stipends and salon appointments, underscoring the erosion of benefits for journalists over time.

Thomas criticized the broadcast industry for prioritizing mobility over retention, stating that the profession rewards employees who constantly market-hop from city to city rather than those who demonstrate loyalty. She emphasized that the system is designed to push journalists toward higher-paying markets while leaving those who stay behind or work in less prestigious slots, such as overnight or split-shift positions, undercompensated and undervalued.

Call for Industry-Wide Pay Transparency

By sharing these specific financial details, Thomas aims to shine a light on the systemic pay inequities that plague newsrooms and encourage other journalists to discuss their earnings openly. She argues that while society depends on the power of the press, multi-million-dollar corporations often profit from the hard work of underpaid journalists in understaffed environments, a dynamic that must change to ensure fair compensation for essential media workers.

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The disclosure has sparked a broader conversation among industry professionals, with colleagues applauding her decision to break the silence surrounding salaries. Commenters noted that while salaries in larger markets like California are increasingly transparent due to union mandates and job ad regulations, smaller markets still struggle with secrecy, making Thomas's detailed breakdown a vital resource for negotiating better wages and closing the wage gap in journalism.