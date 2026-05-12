Ex-BBC star Ore Oduba explores his feminine side; footballer channels it, too

Ore Oduba, a former Strictly Come Dancing winner, has revealed his interest in wearing women's clothes and found a chiffon outfit 'incredible.' Meanwhile, a footballer from Liverpool, Kieran Trippier, opened up about his fear of becoming a 'beta male.' The news also features stories on Trinny Woodall, Heather Mills, Roxie Nafousi, and Gordon Brown's return to No. 10 as a special envoy for global finance.

After splitting up from his wife, BBC star Ore Oduba started enjoying his newly single life by posting half-naked photographs of himself on social media.

He also admitted that he enjoys wearing women's clothes and found a chiffon outfit 'incredible'. In connection with this, he talked about receiving a text message from a friend comparing his outfit to one worn by Jayne Torvill at the 1984 Winter Olympics. He expressed his plan to go on a 'bolero' until the day he dies.

In another story, Trinny Woodall, a co-host of What Not To Wear, received a dressing-down from her friend Davina McCall for her largely grey underwear collection, which she responded to in sensual black lingerie. Heather Mills, ex-wife of Sir Paul McCartney, claimed her daughter wore second-hand clothes, and Sir Paul stated that Xian Horn wore second-hand clothes in a television interview.

Roxie Nafousi, a self-development coach known as the 'queen of manifesting,' listed requirements for a man, including northern accent and lack of finance job





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