Ex-Chiefs Player Mike Pennel Named Person of Interest in Dominican Republic Homicide Case

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel is under investigation after the body of a woman missing since 2021 was found on a property he previously owned in the Dominican Republic. Authorities are treating the case as a homicide and Pennel is considered a person of interest, though he denies any involvement.

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel , a two-time Super Bowl champion, is now at the center of a disturbing investigation following the discovery of a woman’s remains on a property he once owned in the Dominican Republic .

The woman, identified as Carli Franchesca Guzman Roche, disappeared in September 2021 after recently relocating to the coastal town of Sosua, where Pennel maintained a residence within an exclusive gated community. The discovery of her body occurred in January 2026, during excavation work on the property, several months after Pennel sold the home. Authorities were able to positively identify Guzman through DNA matching with her eight-year-old son.

While a definitive cause of death remains undisclosed, investigators are currently treating the case as a homicide. Pennel’s involvement came to light as he has been named a person of interest in the investigation. His legal representation, however, vehemently denies any connection to Guzman or knowledge of her whereabouts at the time of her disappearance. Pennel’s attorney stated he was not present in the Dominican Republic when Guzman went missing and dismissed the reports as 'fake news.

' Pennel himself, in a text message to ESPN, expressed similar sentiments, labeling the story as false and damaging to his reputation, and urging the media to consult his legal team before publishing further information. Despite these denials, the timing and location of Guzman’s disappearance, coupled with the discovery of her remains on his former property, have drawn significant scrutiny.

The grandmother of the deceased expressed her bewilderment, stating she had no knowledge of Guzman’s presence on the property or any potential reason for her being there. Adding to the complexity, Pennel reportedly deactivated his Instagram account shortly after social media users began linking him to the case. Beyond the current investigation, Pennel’s past is marked by several controversies.

Throughout his NFL career, spanning teams like the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and multiple stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, he faced three suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Furthermore, in 2024, he was involved in a legal dispute with the widow of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who accused him of defrauding her out of $275,000 through a dog breeding venture in the Dominican Republic.

Pennel’s Dominican attorney, Alexander Valbuena, has stated that Pennel is prepared to fully cooperate with Dominican authorities to clarify the situation. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses. The case has garnered significant media attention, raising questions about Pennel’s past activities and his potential involvement in Guzman’s tragic death.

The unfolding events present a stark contrast to Pennel’s celebrated career as a Super Bowl champion, casting a shadow over his achievements and raising serious concerns about his conduct





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Mike Pennel Kansas City Chiefs Dominican Republic Homicide Carli Franchesca Guzman Roche

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