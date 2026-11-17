An inquest revealed former Royal Marine John Perkins shot his wife Kathryn after she announced divorce plans, following years of severe domestic abuse and controlling behavior in Exmouth.

John Perkins, a 66-year-old former Royal Marine, killed his wife Kathryn, 67, by shooting her in the chest before taking his own life at their Exmouth, Devon home on May 7 last year. The tragedy occurred just as the victim, a retired nursery nurse, was informing her husband that she intended to end their marriage after nearly 50 years together.

Forensic Details and Timeline of Events

The inquest at Exeter's County Hall established that Perkins struck Kathryn with the barrel of his shotgun, inflicting a blunt force injury to her head, before discharging the weapon into her chest. He subsequently used a second firearm to commit suicide. Neighbors reported hearing a woman shout for help multiple times before two distinct gunshots were heard around 1:30 pm. Their son Bradley discovered the bodies shortly after, finding Kathryn near the front entrance and John with a 12-gauge shotgun still under his arm.

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History of Abuse and Firearm Possession

Despite a documented history of domestic violence, including punching, headbutting, and strangling his wife, Perkins was re-issued a firearms certificate. The abuse extended to their children, with one child attending school with a black eye and social services being involved. Historical incidents included an attack on their honeymoon and a 2010 skiing holiday altercation. Perkins had previously attended anger management sessions but failed to complete the required course.

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Family Testimony and Control Tactics

Bradley Perkins described a home environment defined by control and fear, noting his father dictated his wife's access to their single car. Kathryn had moved to her sister Barbara Daughters' home weeks before her death but returned to finalize divorce proceedings. Barbara testified that John was an egotistical bully who threatened to charge Kathryn rent, viewing her as property rather than a partner.

Legal Implications and Safety Review

The hearing highlighted critical failures in monitoring firearms possession for individuals with known violent tendencies. The dual recovery of two legally held double-barrel shotguns raises serious questions regarding the regulatory oversight of weapon licenses in cases involving repeated domestic abuse. Authorities must now consider how such certificates are renewed despite evident risks to household safety and member wellbeing.