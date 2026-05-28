Ex-Dorset Police officer denies grievous bodily harm charge

Lorne Castle, 47, is accused of seriously injuring Daniel Meyrick outside the Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth, Dorset, on June 19, 2025. He denied the charge of grievous bodily harm.

An ex- Dorset Police officer has denied causing grievous bodily harm when he stepped in to detain a suspected shoplifter. Lorne Castle , 47, is accused of seriously injuring Daniel Meyrick outside the Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth , Dorset, on June 19, 2025.

The former officer was pictured detaining the suspected shoplifter outside the Nike store in an action described at the time as a citizen's arrest. The incident, where Meyrick fractured his hip, transpired a couple of weeks after Castle left his role as a PC for Dorset Police. Castle appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Wednesday wearing a black suit and tie and spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth. He denied the charge of grievous bodily harm.

Although his actions were described as a citizen's arrest at the time, the prosecution alleged he was not a good Samaritan. Kathleen O'Callaghan, prosecuting, said Mr Meyrick suffered a fractured hip which required surgery, pins inserted in the altercation with Castle. Lorne Castle, 47, is accused of seriously injuring Daniel Meyrick during an altercation outside the Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth, Dorset, on June 19, 2025.

Castle has denied the charge of grievous bodily harm Mr Castle maintains his hold on Mr Meyrick for 20 minutes to half an hour, obviously at that point he's got a fractured hip, she added. The former Pc also suffered some injuries during the incident, the court was told. Castle will remain on bail with a condition of not contacting Mr Meyrick. He is set appear at Reading Crown Court on June 23





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